“Anthony Edwards Is a Top-3 Shooting Guard!”: Shaquille O’Neal Asserts Confidence in Timberwolves’ Star

Like last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ young guard Anthony Edwards has kicked off the 2023-24 campaign on a positive note. Clearly, ANT has improved drastically since his first season with the Timberwolves in 2020. The Edwards-led Timberwolves handed the mighty Boston Celtics and Western Conference giants Denver Nuggets their first losses this season.

Ant-Man’s massive impact on Minnesota’s current form in the league has turned the heads of several NBA legends and media personalities, who are now ranking him among the Top 10 players in the league. The Big Diesel Shaquille O’Neal is among them who highly regard Anthony Edwards’ potential in the league.

Shaq often gives his flowers to young players via his comments on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ show or through his Instagram posts. A recent post from an Instagram page called ‘Hoopscue’ claimed Anthony Edwards is among the top 3 shooting guards in the league owing to his immense two-way potential.

While many in the comments section debated this statement, Shaq reshared the post on his Instagram story, affirming his high regard for the 22-year-old star guard. “Anthony Edwards is a Top-3 Shooting Guard,” the caption of the post claimed.

ANT’s performance in the FIBA World Cup and his current regular season spoils prompt all the praise that is coming his way. Fans are hoping Anthony Edwards can retain such superior form to further the Timberwolves’ chances for title contention this season.

Anthony Edwards is the driving force for the Timberwolves this season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are performing surprisingly well this season. They currently have the 3rd best record in the Western Conference, standing at 6-2 after their first 8 games. Much credit for the team’s phenomenal form should go to Anthony Edwards, who has been garnering some incredible numbers in the league.

Edwards is currently averaging 27.9 points on 51% shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. ANT has definitely improved his play quite drastically through each season of his career, with his field goal percentage up by nearly 10 points since his rookie 2020-21 season.

The next challenge for the Timberwolves would be to face Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center today. The Warriors look like a formidable side to push ANT’s potential, given their current 6-4 record in the Western Conference.