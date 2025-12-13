Are Pregnancy Rumors About Bronny James’ Girlfriend Parker Whitfield True? Here’s What We Know

Work life isn’t the only thing that has been changing for Bronny James over the past year. The Los Angeles Lakers guard has also witnessed a blossoming take place in his love life. James has been in a relationship with Parker Whitfield. The two have been together for just over a year, with plenty more ahead of them.

Bronny and Parker are still incredibly young. However, internet sleuths have seemingly discovered that they may have progressed their timeline as a couple incredibly quickly.

Claim: Out of nowhere, a viral rumor began to spread on social media, claiming that Bronny and Parker are expecting a child, which would mean LeBron James would become a grandfather. Although 21 seems quite young to have a child, it would put Bronny on par with his father’s timeline. LeBron had Bronny when he was just 19 years old.

Source of Claim: The rumor didn’t come from anyone close to the James family. It actually stemmed from one singular post on X from an account titled Hoops Crave. The post led with the headline, ‘LeBron James is about to be a grandpa after news confirmed Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield is pregnant.’

LeBron James is about to be a grandpa after news confirmed Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/UdETily4Gi — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 12, 2025

In less than 24 hours, the post accumulated 51,000 likes and 3.8 million views. People certainly began taking notice, but how trustworthy is this account?

Verdict: The answer is not trustworthy at all. With a couple of taps on your phone, it would be easy to find out that Hoops Crave is a parody account. The account only has two posts, which also highlights its lack of credibility.

Of course, this doesn’t mean a child is ruled out in the couple’s future. But for the time being, nobody should be expecting the two to have kids.

Timeline of Bronny and Parker’s relationship

Bronny took a page out of his father’s book when it comes to love. Bronny and Parker both attended Sierra Canyon, where they would meet. Eventually, their friendship transitioned from platonic to romantic, and they haven’t looked back since.

The two became official in August 2024. Bronny brought Parker to Paris as he supported his father during his tenure with Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. At the time, their relationship wasn’t public, but the two were spotted holding hands.

Of course, that drew the interest of many. Eventually, Parker would bring clarity regarding her connection to Bronny on National Boyfriend Day. In October 2024, Parker revealed that the two were official with a special post calling him her boyfriend.

For nearly a year, that would be the most information the public would receive. That changed a few months ago, in September, when the Lakers star posted about Parker for her birthday. He called her “my everything” and even earned the stamp of approval from his mother, Savannah James, who liked the post.

Parker would return the favor a month later with a birthday post for Bronny. The two don’t say much about the relationship, but it is far from a secret. However, a hidden pregnancy isn’t one of those things that they are keeping from the rest of the world.