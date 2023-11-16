“As a Dad, I am a Hall of Famer”: Dwyane Wade, Who Has Been an Exemplary Father, Supports Deion Sanders’ Confident Claim

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Playing both in the NFL and the MLB, at the same time, Sanders is possibly the greatest two-sport athlete of all time. But, around Sanders, it’s always ‘Prime Time’ and a reporter had to find that out the hard way.

During a recent press conference for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders had a moment that reminded fans of his self-confidence. Interrupting a reporter at the press conference, Sanders said, ” I am a great dad. So, as a dad, I am a great dad. Let’s stop right there. As a dad, I am balling. As a dad, I am a Hall Of Famer. As a dad, I am an All-American. As a dad, I am a Pro Bowler. As a dad, I am a flat-out winner. As a dad, exclamation mark.”

This reaction from Sanders came after a reporter started his question with “Deion as a dad…”

But such is the effect of being around Prime Time. The Atlanta legend has always been known for his loud and confident personality. It is also true that Coach Prime is a great dad. Deion has three sons and two daughters. Though much isn’t known about his relationship with his daughters, just like coach Prime himself, his sons are sports phenoms.

Currently, both Sheduer and Shilo Sanders are playing under their father at the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders oldest son, Deion Sander Jr., also played college football but recently decided to hang up his cleats for a shot at the fashion world.

Wade, who is also a big Prime Time fan, decided to give props to the NFL legend for his monologue. Wade is among the few athletes who understand what pressures and stresses Deion went through as a player. Both Wade and Sanders are big believers in the power of prayer as they both emphasize the power of faith.

Dwayne Wade as a dad

Dwayne Wade is one of the most beloved NBA stars of all time. Being the biggest sports star in Miami’s history sure does bring a lot of pressures and burdens. These burdens often even take a toll on family life, but Wade has learned to handle them. After a long and very public divorce in 2013, Wade swore to be there for his kids, making them his priority, even over basketball.

During a recent sit down with CNBC, Wade decided to talk about how he deals with his complex family dynamics. Wade, who is currently married to Gabriel Union, has five children, only two of whom are from his previous marriage. So when the interviewer asked Wade for his secret on balancing a busy schedule and spending time with the kids, Wade had a simple answer,

“I just try to show up. Whatever that looks like for you [because] all of our lives are different.”

Wade continued to emphasize the power of just being there when it matters most, telling CNBC,

“I have a very hectic and busy life, a very public life and all of these things [I do]. But I try to make sure I show up for everybody and my kids. I show up in moments that I know are important to them.”

This little piece of advice from Wade can sure go a long way, as the Star Guard has gone through some testing times in his relationships. But being a star isn’t easy, as the spotlight often brings more problems than solutions.