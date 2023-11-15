When LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James’ ‘Vision Board’ Led to Gabrielle Union Manifesting a Proposal From Dwyane Wade: “I Got the Wedding Ring”

NBA superstar Dwayne Wade‘s wife Gabrielle Union, appeared on the ‘Idea Generation’ podcast in May, to talk about her life, her career, and her family. During the conversation, Union revealed the story of how a manifesting exercise, led by Savannah James, had an indirect influence on getting proposed to by Wade.

Gabrielle Union, in the podcast, was asked about her challenges and how she overcame them to achieve success. In response, she shared a story of a vision board and said the following.

“Also vision boarding. Which I thought was f**ing corny. Years ago, when the big three came together for the Miami Heat and it was the second year, that they had gone to the Finals. And Savannah James, LeBron James’ wife organized this vision board thing. I think we were supposed to vision board for them, but very quickly we were like f**k them. It was all about what we wanted. And looking through magazines, and finding things that you thought that you wanted to aspire to have, or be, or whatever. That first year, I remember putting a ring on my vision board, like a wedding ring, and I got the wedding ring.”

In the 2011-12 NBA season, the big three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh were in their second season together for the Miami Heat. They had just lost the previous year in the Finals to the Dallas Mavericks and were running it back. According to Gabrielle, the goal was to help their NBA husbands win a ring together, but the exercise diverted to their own needs and wants.

She continued to embrace the idea of vision boarding. The board helped her get the proposal she desired from her then-boyfriend – Dwayne Wade. However, even though she had received what she desired, it was not fulfilling. She says “I got the wedding ring, and I still didn’t feel fulfilled, or seen, or worthy or deserving. And I said, What more am I supposed to want?” The actress further talked about the realization that helped her understand that experiences are more fulfilling than materialistic possessions.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s journey

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union had an interesting journey that started in 2007 when the rumors of the two dating began. It was made official in 2010 when the couple attended a red carpet event together. In December 2013, the NBA superstar proposed to her, and she said ‘Yes!’. Eight months later, in August 2014, the couple married in Miami and have been together since.

The couple had their struggles while trying to plan a family, and Union went through multiple miscarriages. In 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Kaavia James. The child was conceived through surrogacy, which Union later advocated for by releasing a children’s book. Apart from Kaavia, Wade has two children from his first wife, Siovaughn Funches – Zaire and Zaya, as well as a son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.