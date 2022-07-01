“Ayesha Curry’s $120K Mercedes Benz G550 is Riley, Ryan, and Canon’s ride to school”: Stephen Curry’s wife is a fan of the German automobile giant

Actress, author, culinary expert, and entrepreneur, Ayesha Curry has donned several hats during her professional career, making enough moolah to live a luxurious life.

While she continues to be a popular name amongst the NBA wives, there are a lot more facets to Ayesha Curry. The Canadian native has years of work and accomplishments under her name, having toiled in many walks of life. Ayesha is a brand by herself, especially in the culinary industry.

Nonetheless, this does not mean that the cookbook author doesn’t take pride in being called four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry’s wife. Both Ayesha and Steph are couple goals, having cultivated their high school romance into a successful marriage, topped with three beautiful children.

As Steph embarked on the path to revolutionalize the game of basketball, Ayesha made waves with her skills in cooking. The former actress has done several cooking shows and even has a YouTube channel called Little Lights of Mine. An author, Ayesha, published the book titled The Seasoned Life in 2016.

Having built a fortune for herself in the cooking/entertainment industry, Ayesha has a net worth estimated at $10M, evident from some of her luxury expenditures.

Ayesha Curry prefers Mercedes as her mode of transportation.

The Currys share a common love for cars, with both Steph and Ayesha spending a bank on their mode of transportation. The Warriors MVP has a special place for his 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS costing him over $175K. On the other hand, Ayesha is a fan of the German automobile giant Mercedes Benz.

Mrs. Curry drops her children at school in a silver Mercedez Benz G550, costing a whopping 120K. Some of the features in this mean machine include a 4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine and a 7-speed transmission. This SUV can zoom past from 0-60 in 5.8 seconds.

As Steph continues to etch his name in the top-1o players of all time, Ayesha has carved her niche in the Culinary industry, earning her stripes. The Currys are truly an inspiration for how to make things work both professionally and personally.

