“Beat LeBron James 21–17 for $1000!”: Shannon Sharpe’s Co-Host Ochocinco Claims Beating Miami Heat Bron, Names Dwyane Wade to Verify Story

NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson have recently started the Nightcap podcast to talk about a range of topics related to sports. The entertaining Ocho, in particular, has used the platform to make a range of hilarious jokes on different topics. One such incident took place when he tried to convince Shannon Sharpe that he had beaten LeBron James(when he was with the Miami Heat) 21-17 in a one-on-one basketball matchup.

Sharpe, who is well-known as an avid LeBron James fan, was not having any of it and immediately asked Johnson to stop lying. However, in hilarious fashion, Ochocinco took off his glasses(to show his eyes are not lying) and claimed that even the likes of Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony were present when he beat James. Sharpe still did not seem convinced and joked that the game must have been on NBA 2K.

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe get embroiled in hilarious conversation regarding LeBron James

Johnson appeared dead serious when he talked about beating LeBron James. He claimed that the two had played a 1-on-1 game at YMVCA, and he ended up beating LeBron 21-17:

“We played 1 on 1 at the YMCA, and I beat him 21-17.”

However, as Shannon Sharpe kept dismissing the claim, Johnson needed to take off his glasses in order to drive home his point. Not only did he end up beating James, he apparently also had the NBA legend on the floor after one particular play:

“I wouldn’t lie to you. That is why I took the glasses off. I want you to see my eyes, like I am like that on the court, I beat LeBron 21-17. Trust me, I lie for you before I lie to you man. I beat him 21-17 for a $1000. I am like that on the court. He didn’t know that until we played, he was like, goddamn Ocho, you quick. I caught him off the dribble and he fell. I just chose not to play basketball. I like soccer. I am a soccer player, then I am a hooper.”

Shannon Sharpe, however, seemed to grow even more frustrated. He claimed that his fellow host had not seen a soccer ball until he got to college:

“Have you ever heard of the song liars lie? You played the sport you were supposed to play. You won’t be able to play any other sport. You never saw a soccer ball until you got to college. You were born in Liberty City.”

However, Ocho continued in his efforts to convince Sharpe and ended up name-dropping multiple NBA stars. He claimed that the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook all saw what he had done to James. What’s more, the former Patriots star said that all of them came to train with him when they were preparing for the new season:

“I never said I did. I ain’t trying to name-drop or something. Ask Carmelo. Ask Dwyane, and ask Westbrook what I did to him 1 on 1 when they were prepping for the season. They came to me to get ready for the season. I could come off the bench for the Heat right now. Sixth man of the year, age ain’t nothing but a number man.”

Sharpe hilariously claimed that the 45-year-old Ocho’s “number was old.” There is little doubt that the 3-time NFL All-Pro was only kidding, and was merely trying to tease Shannon Sharpe, who has long been known to be a James supporter.

Shannon Sharpe thinks LeBron James is the obvious GOAT

Over the years, Sharpe has remained a staunch defender of LeBron James’ GOAT claim. Speaking on Undisputed, he once showed up wearing a Goat mask along with James’s number 23 Cleveland jersey.

This was after he had single-handedly decided a game against the Golden State Warriors. Sharpe had earlier also revealed that he had even risked his life in order to defend James as the GOAT.

The three-time Super Bowl Champ hilariously revealed that someone had once broken into his home and asked him who the NBA GOAT was with a gun on his head. Despite being told that he would end up dead if he named LeBron once again, Sharpe claimed that he wasn’t afraid to die and decided to tell the “truth.” While the story should be taken with more than a pinch of salt, there is no denying that Sharpe is one of the staunchest LeBron defenders out there.