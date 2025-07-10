Michael Porter Jr Reveals Nuggets Exec Jon Wallace Made No Mention Of A Nets Trade Speaking To Him Mere 2 Days Prior

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) gestures to referee Tyler Ford in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the NBA offseason rages on, the reality of a ‘fresh start’ is beginning to dawn on a litany of players who have been dealt to a different team. One of those cases is role player/star in his role, Michael Porter Jr. He shed light on the transaction that landed him on the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson which involved a rather interesting encounter with Jon Wallace, an executive in the Nuggets FO.

A dark reality for NBA players is unfortunately the nature of the business. These types of moves are usually the work of GMs and the front office, so stars on the court aren’t aware that they’re being considered in a deal to go to another squad. It’s also become increasingly more common for them to find out a trade has happened through social media or TV.

MPJ fell into that category as well. The 27-year-old dropped on a new video on his YouTube channel, where he addressed the trade and how he had just spoken to Jon Wallace prior to it happening.

“I think two days prior I was walking around my home in Denver, I was actually staying at the Four Seasons residences and I was down there at the bar,” he stated. “I ran into Jon Wallace, I didn’t even know he was the newly appointed GM because I’m off social media.”

Porter Jr. claimed that Wallace told him he was preparing to beef up Denver’s secondary unit so they could get him more opportunities to put points on the board. “From that conversation, I’m thinking, ‘We’re going to make some changes, we’re gonna move some things around. I’m gonna feel more comfortable next year.’ I was excited for it”

Unfortunately, that didn’t end up being MPJ’s reality. He detailed how shocked he was to find out about the trade. Though, like a professional, he understood that it’s not personal. “When I heard the news, when I got the text from Jon Wallace and my agent, I was shocked. At the end of the day that’s the NBA. That’s the business. I have no hard feelings. I’m excited for the Nuggets organization,” Porter Jr. stated.

While no Nuggets executive has yet to truly comment on Porter Jr.’s exit, the change of scenery is good for both teams. MPJ did play a role in the squad winning the 2023 NBA Finals. But since they had two ugly exits the following two seasons, plus a last-second firing of coach Michael Malone before the start of the playoffs, it’s pretty obvious that the front office isn’t afraid to pull the plug on anyone.

Porter Jr. says he’s optimistic to be a Net

MPJ looked at this as a glass-half-full situation. He admitted that he was excited for his new chapter in Brooklyn, and thinks it will give him a great opportunity to improve his overall game.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter out here in Brooklyn. Over there in Denver, my ceiling had kind of plateaued,” he stated later in the same YouTube video, where he later gave a shout out to Cam Johnson.

“Me and Cam are actually boys. We’re pretty cool. We are even having talks of swapping homes,” he added. mentioning how he’ll live in Cam’s spot in Brooklyn while Johnson will take his home in Denver for the upcoming season.

In the end, it’s a smart move for Denver. While Porter Jr. brought shooting, Cam offers comparable range with far better defense. Besides, if Denver loses MPJ can know in his heart that he wasn’t the reason the Nugs have been unable to repeat since their 2023 title win, regardless of how poorly he shot in the 2025 playoffs.

It’s a fresh start. A blank page. And what more exciting place for Porter Jr. to start over than in New York.