HomeSearch

“Bronny James & Bryce Wearing Jordans Tonight”: NBA Twitter Mocks LeBron James’ Sons for Choice of Kicks During Historical Game

Adit Pujari
|Published 08/02/2023

"Bronny James & Bryce Wearing Jordans Tonight": NBA Twitter Mocks LeBron James' Sons for Choice of Kicks During Historical Game

LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bryce James, and Bronny James.
Credits: USA Today Sports

LeBron James is the all-time scoring leader now. In his 20 seasons in the league, he has managed to score 38,390 points. This is no easy feat. What LeBron has done is a once a few decades kind of thing. Take Kareem’s record for example. He set in to 1984. It took 39 years to break it.

But by the time LeBron finally hangs his cape, there will an even bigger gap between him and all who are chasing him. Safe to say, the chase made tonight the most anticipated game of the season. The bleahcers were studded with stars. From Jay Z to Denzel Washington, there were hordes of stars in attendance.

Even the James family was present. The camera showed Savannah, Bronny, and Bryce on multiple occasions. Fans on Twitter noted how the sons chose to wear Jordans instead of their dad’s brand. This led to some hilarious reactions.

Also read: “Congratulations, LeBron James”: Rihanna, Stephen Curry Among Celebrities Reacting To LBJ Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA fans reacto to Bronny James and Bryce wearing Jodans

While the world was tuned into watch LeBron make history, a lot fans on Twitter were busy noticing Bryce and Bronny James’ shoes. The two prodigal sons were wearing Jordans to perhaps the biggest night of their father’s life. NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions to this ‘wardrobe malfunction.’

Well, to be fair, Jordans go really well with good denims. We can’t really blame Bronny and Bryce for wearing the coolest kicks on the planet.

LeBron James now needs to focus on winning

Now that the scoring record is out of the way, it’s time for LeBron James to focus on winning games. The Lakers are 13th in the West and are showing no signs of improving.

They need good shot makers who can score even when LeBron is on the bench. The disparity in offense with and without him highlights the glaring issue with Lakers depth. Pelinks needs to ensure they come out of this trade deadline with a crucial addition to the roster. If not, the Lakers can bury their hopes of making it to even the play-in tournament.

Also read: “LeBron James, An Accomplishment Beyond Well Deserved!”: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors Congratulate ‘Fierce Rival’ on Record Night

About the author
Adit Pujari

Adit Pujari

Adit Pujari is an NBA Content Manager at The SportsRush. He formerly worked as a debate and writing trainer. An avid fan of Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, Adit began following the sport in 2007. With the Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry ripe, Adit found himself hooked on the sport immediately. Having followed NBA for 15 years, he decided to use his knowledge base as a sports writer in 2021. Since then, he has worked as an NBA writer, led a team of MLB writers, and has now joined The SportsRush. In his spare time, Adit loves playing basketball and climbing Himalayan peaks and passes. He has also authored a poetry book.

Read more from Adit Pujari