“Bronny James & Bryce Wearing Jordans Tonight”: NBA Twitter Mocks LeBron James’ Sons for Choice of Kicks During Historical Game

LeBron James is the all-time scoring leader now. In his 20 seasons in the league, he has managed to score 38,390 points. This is no easy feat. What LeBron has done is a once a few decades kind of thing. Take Kareem’s record for example. He set in to 1984. It took 39 years to break it.

But by the time LeBron finally hangs his cape, there will an even bigger gap between him and all who are chasing him. Safe to say, the chase made tonight the most anticipated game of the season. The bleahcers were studded with stars. From Jay Z to Denzel Washington, there were hordes of stars in attendance.

Even the James family was present. The camera showed Savannah, Bronny, and Bryce on multiple occasions. Fans on Twitter noted how the sons chose to wear Jordans instead of their dad’s brand. This led to some hilarious reactions.

NBA fans reacto to Bronny James and Bryce wearing Jodans

While the world was tuned into watch LeBron make history, a lot fans on Twitter were busy noticing Bryce and Bronny James’ shoes. The two prodigal sons were wearing Jordans to perhaps the biggest night of their father’s life. NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions to this ‘wardrobe malfunction.’

bronny & bryce wearing jordans tonight of all nights is crazy lmao — 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) February 8, 2023

Your dad is LeBron James and you come to his record breaking night in Jordans — Denroy Moore (@Denno876er) February 8, 2023

Watching yo Dad Play on a special night like this and not wearing his shoes 👞 😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mr. Murray 🏁 (@TeamMurray05) February 8, 2023

Wearing the goats shoes on ya daddy night is WILD. 😂😂😂 @loodahchris https://t.co/cekuM4gRd6 — Bean (@Brandon_Antoine) February 8, 2023

Watch skip bring up the fact lebrons kids have on Jordan’s https://t.co/wyIaO9oeH1 — 🅱️Lassy Freddie 🅱️Lassie (@THEBLACKYBLACK) February 8, 2023

Well, to be fair, Jordans go really well with good denims. We can’t really blame Bronny and Bryce for wearing the coolest kicks on the planet.

LeBron James now needs to focus on winning

Now that the scoring record is out of the way, it’s time for LeBron James to focus on winning games. The Lakers are 13th in the West and are showing no signs of improving.

They need good shot makers who can score even when LeBron is on the bench. The disparity in offense with and without him highlights the glaring issue with Lakers depth. Pelinks needs to ensure they come out of this trade deadline with a crucial addition to the roster. If not, the Lakers can bury their hopes of making it to even the play-in tournament.

