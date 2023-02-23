After Shaquille O’Neal Mocked Him, Ben Simmons Deletes All IG Posts

In today’s day and age, a person’s social media tells us a whole lot about them. Considering how NBA stars are considered and treated as celebrities, they know this better than any of us. The case was no different for Ben Simmons. The Nets star used to have photos of himself, his dogs, cars, and a lot more on his Instagram.

However, something seems to have happened to the Nets’ star. After being a prominent figure on social media for the past years, Ben Simmons has now deleted all posts from his Instagram.

Ben Simmons has deleted all of his posts on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/lKV10pDN6Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 23, 2023

Seeing how the Nets moved Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline, the fans would hope that Simmons doesn’t become the next star to take his talents away.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Me’arah Mocks ‘Black Stephen Curry’, Claims She’s the Better Shooter

Is Shaquille O’Neal responsible for Ben Simmons deleting his IG posts?

Shaquille O’Neal, even though he claims to be a comedian, is a big bully. From constantly hammering about Dwight Howard to going after Ben, Shaq has made sure he never gives up any opportunity.

Shaq has talked about how Ben made excuses and tried to get away with it by citing ‘mental health.’ He then talked about how he’d be mad if he was paying someone $35 Million for ‘cardio’, clearly taking a diss at Simmons again.

Very recently, he took to his Instagram story to share a post where they showed Ben averaged 3.3 fouls a game and 3.2 points a game this season.

Even Shaq posted it on his story. pic.twitter.com/0HQHxinZ0r — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) February 22, 2023

Now, was Simmons’ recent move on Instagram was provoked by Shaq’s constant bullying? Who knows. However, this didn’t stop NBA Twitter from talking their talk.

Also Read: “Only $7,000?”: Shaquille O’Neal Hits On A Teen’s Grandmother While Buying Him 10 Pairs Of Shoes

NBA Twitter mocks Simmons for deleting his IG posts

As always, NBA Twitter saw a situation, and decided to make a mockery out of it. After a Twitter page posted that Simmons deleted his IG posts, here were some of the replies:

Ben Simmons has deleted all of his posts on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/lKV10pDN6Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 23, 2023

As a former professional b-ball player at local parks, I can tell you he’s about to work on absolutely nothing. — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) February 23, 2023

dude is packing his bags to go to the shanghai sharks — isaac (@dbookiscash) February 23, 2023

Also Read: “Kevin Durant Must Stop Joining Contenders!”: Charles Barkley Makes Hypocritical Statement About Slim Reaper After Trade to Suns