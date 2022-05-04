“Bryce James is looking like a young Kevin Durant/ Paul George!”: LeBron James’ youngest son is blossoming into a great player, and LBJ may want to play with him as well

LeBron James’ DNA seems to be super potent – both Bronny and Bryce James are showing signs of being great players.

Very rarely do we see a superstar kid play basketball just like their father. Only two names come to mind when a son has surpassed their father’s legacy – Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry. But LeBron James has not one, but two kids who might end up playing in the league. Bronny James and Bryce James are two of the star kids the world wants to see in the league as soon as possible.

With the former being touted to play with his father in the league in the next couple of years, all attention is now on his younger brother. And for good measure, because he seems to be playing a much better game. While Bronny seems to have inherited his father’s athleticism, Bryce has taken cues from his peers. His game is super-smooth, and his jump shot is honestly better than Russell Westbrook right now.

Taking high percentage jump shots, Bryce seems to be showing maturity beyond his years. Not only that, his jump shot seems to be inspired by Kevin Durant and Paul George. Almost as tall as Bronny, but being about 3 years younger, Bryce seems to be destined for the highest level.

Bryce James will have a better ceiling than his older brother Bronny James

With the game moving away from the rim each passing year, running and dunking can only get you so far. Ask Giannis Antetokounmpo, he knows it better than anyone else. This means that Bryce has a better chance of surviving longer in the league, with his game molded around the best of the best.

As far as role models go, junior James has got probably the best in the world. With his father being LBJ, there is no doubt he would want to emulate him as much as possible. While that is a herculean task, nothing can faze him, since King James always got his Prince’s back.

LeBron James may want to play with his son, but he should consider it being Bryce, not Bronny.

