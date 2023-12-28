“Cade Cunningham, You’re 22! Ain’t No Sub!”: Gilbert Arenas Lashes Out at Pistons HC After NBA Record 27 Consecutive Losses

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons’ 118-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets was their 27th straight, a record for most consecutive losses in NBA history. Owing to the record, the Pistons are bashed by almost everyone, including their own fans and analysts. Gilbert Arenas is also one of the experts, who went all out lashing Monty Williams and Cade Cunningham. Although Cunningham tried his best to help his team avoid owning the record scoring 41 points, 9 rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes, it wasn’t enough.

On the No Chill Gil podcast, Arenas started by slamming Pistons head coach Monty Williams for giving minutes to the team’s bench players with the record on the line. He said:

“He’s playing 10 people. N***a, you don’t have 10 people on your team to be playing! I’m sorry, but Monty, not right now. You don’t have 10 motherf***ing people on your team to be getting in an NBA game bro.”

Arenas claimed Williams should have shunned the bench players and told them, “Not right now.” He added that he should have gathered his starting five of Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey and told them they were playing all 48 minutes. Calling out Cunningham, Arenas said,”

“You know Allen Iverson was playing 40-something minutes with that sorry a*s group for a reason.”

During Allen Iverson‘s 12-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard averaged at least 40 minutes in 11 seasons. The only season he hit below that mark, he averaged 39.4 minutes per game. Arenas continued his rant, saying:

“Cade, [you are] 22 [years old]? Ain’t no motherf**king sub, homeboy. Get your motherf**king a*s back in the game. Ain’t no sub. He can look at me all he wants. ‘Coach, I’m about to die.’ Then die. You want to sub? Die.”

Arenas added he would have pointed to the bench and asked Cunningham who he should sub him for. He would have told the young guard the substitute’s bench did not have quality players, citing Pistons legends Chauncey Billups and Tayshaun Prince as examples. Arenas claimed Cunningham is the team’s star and should not sit on the bench when they are losing game after game.

Arenas’ claim here might be valid to some extent. The Pistons have averaged 27.5 points in the first two quarters this season. However, they average only 25.5 and 26 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. In almost every game, the Pistons lose ground late in the third quarter and early in the fourth when the starters rest. Amidst all this, Cunnigham is barely playing 40 minutes in a game despite being their best player.

Williams’ resistance to change has led to a historic losing streak. As a result, the former Coach of the Year award winner was subjected to incessant trolling on social media.

The Detroit side will be up against the Boston Celtics in their next game, who are 23-6 in the league. Although a win against the Boston side seems impossible considering the current situation, this also might be the perfect opportunity for Monty Williams to turn the hate into applause and break the unwanted record.

Cade Cunningham not good enough to lead Pistons, claims Skip Bayless

Cade Cunningham has been the only bright spark of the Pistons’ despondent season. The young guard is averaging 23 points, seven assists, and 4.1 rebounds and has tried his best to end Detroit’s losing streak.

However, Fox Sports analyst believes Cunningham is not good enough to be the face of a franchise. On Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed, Bayless said:

“[Cade Cunningham] is not transcendent. Some guys have that leadership gene or that takeover gene, whatever that is. Cade, with all the pieces [Detroit has], has not been able to lift them up. And even though he gave you 37 in the second half last night, down the stretch they got outscored 26-15. Some guys have that it factor. I don’t think Cade does.”

Bayless pointed to Ja Morant’s incredible impact on the Memphis Grizzlies since his return from suspension. After starting the season 6-19, the Grizzlies are 4-0 since the superstar guard’s return to the lineup.

It’s harsh to pin the Pistons’ horrendous form on their third-year star. However, Cunnigham was the team’s first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and was expected to flip the franchise’s fortunes. However, they have gotten worse with each passing year since his arrival. Maybe Bayless has a point and Cunnigham cannot be the leader that turns the tide of the franchise.