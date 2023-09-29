HomeSearch

Calling Kobe Bryant And Himself The Most Dominant Duo Ever, Shaquille O’Neal Surprisingly Equates Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo To Them 16 Months Later

Advait Jajodia
|Published September 29, 2023

Calling Kobe Bryant And Himself The Most Dominant Duo Ever, Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Equates Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo To Them 16 Months Later

Credits: USA Today Sports

During the dying days of the off-season, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a pretty impressive trade. In a blockbuster deal involving three teams, the Bucks managed to acquire Damian Lillard. The All-Star duo of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo has now boosted the franchise’s odds of winning the title. Several pundits are already touting this pairing as the best one-two punch in the league. Shaquille O’Neal was among the many who hyped the Bucks’ latest addition, even comparing Dame and Antetokounmpo to himself and Kobe Bryant.

The Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant duo is one of the most formidable pairings in NBA history. Representing the Los Angeles Lakers, the two legends completely dominated the league for eight campaigns. During their stint as teammates, the Lakers made four trips to the Finals, emerging victorious on three of the occasions.

Years after their Finals runs, in 2022, and 16 months before hyping up the Dame-Giannis duo, Shaq didn’t hesitate before crowning Kobe and himself as the “most dominant one-two punch ever”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1526985981903224833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaquille O’Neal hypes the Bucks’ All-Star duo

The Milwaukee Bucks are receiving praise from the basketball world for pulling off the trade that landed Damian Lillard to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lillard-Antetokounmpo force is already reckoned to be one of the best duos across the association.

Shaquille O’Neal hyped the newest deadly duo by comparing them to himself and Kobe Bryant. Sharing a reel with some of the Lakers’ duos highlights on his Instagram Story, the copy on the clip read “Dame and Giannis this szn”.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxuR-9bygDJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1707618227961164082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If the pairing does manage to replicate something close to Shaq and Kobe’s success, the Wisconsin side could see a few more title banners in the near future. However, comparing them to the Purple & Gold’s iconic pairing is admittedly a bar set too high for Dame and Giannis.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with the idea of playing together years ago

The Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing seems like a match made in heaven. Over the past few years, the two constantly flirted with the idea of teaming up with each other. A few months ago, Damian Lillard picked Giannis as the player he’d want to win a title with.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GQSports/status/1707107560220664160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To add to this, a shocking incident occurred during the 2023 All-Star Weekend. With his first pick for selecting the reserves prior to the All-Star Game, the Greek Freak selected Lillard over his then-teammate – Jrue Holiday.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1707105669629755817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

From what it seems like, the two legends manifested this linking up for a long time. Now it’s time to prove themselves once the campaign starts.

Share this article

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

A 20-year-old with a BBA degree specializing in marketing, Advait Jajodia is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush and a passionate basketball enthusiast. Advait has been immersed in the world of basketball since picking up a basketball at the age of 9. Excelling as a two-time national-level player, specifically as a point guard during the Golden State Warriors' dominant era, he draws inspiration from the electrifying style of Stephen Curry. Beyond the NBA, Advait finds joy in playing various sports, exploring intriguing conspiracy theories, and boosting his 2K rating to 99. He also holds admiration for athletes like Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, and Phil Foden, recognizing their exceptional skills.

Read more from Advait Jajodia