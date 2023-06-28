“Charles Barkley is Best Known For Missing Court Dates”: NBA on TNT Legend’s Run In With Authority Led to Hilarious 2020 Roast

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is one of the most prominent figures in the world of sports. He is well respected and has garnered much support from his fans over the years. However, that does not mean he is an angel. Chuck has had several run-ins with the law and while many of them were years ago, they have not been forgotten. In fact, legendary comedian Jeff Ross roasted Sir Charles about it back in 2020, during the Inside the NBA Roast on TNT. The roast was held during the 2020 All-Star weekend, which helped raise $1 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Inside The NBA is one of the premier basketball analytics shows in the world. Featuring the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley it is a great show. And, the roast was no exception. With celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, and Gary Payton in attendance, it was a great success. Not to mention the incredible hosting from Dwyane Wade.

Charles Barkley was once hilariously roasted for his many run-ins with the law

Charles Barkley isn’t exactly a saint. The Round Mound of Rebound, despite his many great attributes, has done some questionable things in his life. Most notably, he has had quite a few run-ins with the law.

From being arrested for a DUI to finding himself in jail for throwing a man out a bar window. Chuck’s transgressions have seen him get arrested four times in his NBA career. And, it was with these transgressions in mind that Jeff Ross roasted Barkley back in 2020.

Ross reminded fans of Sir Charles’ issues with law enforcement at the Inside The NBA Roast. The Roastmaster General targeted all of TNT’s top analysts including Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. He would joke about Shaq missing free throws, Chuck missing court dates, and even poked fun at Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson’s limited achievements.

“In case you don’t know these guys, Shaq is best known for missing free throws. Charles Barkley is best known for missing court dates. Kenny Smith is best known for knowing Charles Barkley. And, Ernie Johnson is best known as the assistant coach of the Quidditch team at Hogwarts!”

It was a hilarious bit and one that had everybody giddy with laughter. But, thankfully, Barkley has for the most part matured and hasn’t had that many problems with the law off late. However, he makes up for that by causing trouble with his outspoken nature on TV.

Sir Charles has gotten into a lot of trouble over the years for his controversial statements

Charles Barkley may not go to jail for this, but some of the things he has said on TV are downright criminal. Known for his outspoken nature, Chuck does not hesitate when it comes to letting his opinion be known. It does not matter who he offends or what he says, Barkley will not let that stop him.

In fact, some of his more controversial statements have gotten him in a fair bit of trouble with TNT over the years.

Whether it’s making fun of the women of San Antonio or going at it with Shaquille O’Neal, Chuck takes no prisoners.