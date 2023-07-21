Charles Barkley Made A Controversial Statement About ‘Crime And Murder’ When Differentiating Between USA And Barcelona In 1992: “I Really Miss It”

Charles Barkley is well known for his outspoken nature ever since his playing days. Charles speaks what is on his mind without any guilt be it about Basketball, Golf, politics, or any other. However, it’s very rare that Barkley speaks on the issue directly and uses wit to give his opinion about social and racial issues. And this nature of Barkley was no different even across continents. In 1992, when he was in Barcelona representing the USA at the Olympics, Barkley had a unique way to highlight the issue of gun violence prevalent in America.

The U.S. team won a bronze medal in basketball in the 1988 Olympics. Despite having a number of legendary players in the sport, the US national team failed to bag the gold medal. Disappointed with the results, the USA sent its best players in 1992, which was called The Dream Team.

Charles Barkley highlighted gun violence in America at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

One of the members of the Dream team, Charles Barkley was asked by a reporter about being away from his homeland in Barcelona. As usual, the 76ers star had his answer ready. He immediately replied that he missed the crime and murder of his country in Barcelona. He said that he misses the news of the gun shootings and stabbings lately and so Barcelona doesn’t feel like home. As per his book, ‘Sir Charles’, this is what he said;

“I miss the crime and murder. I haven’t heard about any good shootings or stabbings lately. There haven’t been any brutal stabbings or anything in the last 24 hours. I really miss it.”

Barkley grabbed the opportunity to highlight social issues in the country, being sarcastic at the same time.

Charles Barkley was a member of the Dream Team along with some other big names like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and other legendary stars. The team was so strong that their average final point difference with opponent teams was over 40 as they claimed the Gold medal.

Barkley believes Joe Biden is not fit to run for President for a second term

Barkley had mentioned earlier that he is always updated on the news surrounding politics because it matters to him. He has previously been outspoken about his opinion on Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s presidency. In a recent interview, he said that the current president, Joe Biden, is not fit to run for office again. Barkley said;

“First of all, everybody should be independent, let’s get it out of the way…. It always makes me laugh if I am a Democrat or a Republican. They both are awful. They both have been awful in last couple of years. But man, the Democrats are in disarray. I love Joe Biden, I respect him, I have known him for 100 years, but I don’t see any scenario where he is fit to run for president again.“

Barkley even once mentioned that he was in tears when Barack Obama was first elected as President.