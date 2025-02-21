Charles Barkley Slams NBA Players Today for Not Aggressively Taking the ‘Face of the League’ Mantle

The history of the NBA has proven that there are usually one or two superstars or generational talents in the league who go on to become the ‘face’ of the league, or essentially the poster boy for basketball in America. In the past, NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James have had to fight tooth and tail to take that moniker, but the situation seems to be a little different in this era.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal seemed disappointed with the fact that media members are more interested in debating the next face of the league rather than allowing the players to contend for themselves and snatch the mantle.

Chuck brought up this topic during a segment on NBA on TNT. He recalled watching Kevin Durant on another network speak about Victor Wembanyama being the next face of the NBA. This angered Chuck, who believes that this discussion is irrelevant in media spaces. The face of league is decided spontaneously based on the accolades of the league’s modern superstars.

The now 62-year-old analyst reminded fans that Magic Johnson and Larry Bird referred to themselves as the “new sheriffs in town” when they took the NBA over in the 1980s. He named MJ, Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, and Steph as well, as players who all snatched the mantle instead of being anointed by other people.

“I get so annoyed when I hear these guys. You don’t give somebody something, that’s one of the problems we got with them not wanting to play in the All-Star game. We’ve given them so much they don’t have no respect for the history. But you don’t give anybody the face of the game…you take it,” a passionate Chuck declared.

“You don’t give anybody the face of the league… you take it” Chuck & Shaq chimed in on the face of the league debate pic.twitter.com/yd62MwLP0Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2025

The Diesel jumped in right after Chuck’s rant. He stated that the NBA will try and make someone the face, but that the position is open until someone takes it by force.

“While they’re sitting saying him [Wemby], Ja Morant is thinking something different. Luka [Doncic] is thinking something different. It’s them against us syndrome,” claimed Shaq.

The clearest direction the NBA seems to be going to for the “face” of the league is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers doesn’t just put him on the league’s most popular franchise, it also pairs him up with LeBron James, the man who was the face of the NBA for decades.

Sure there are other candidates like Morant, Brunson, Edwards, or the reigning three-time MVP Jokic, but with all signs pointing to Doncic — not too mention his million-dollar smile — the five-time All-Star now just needs to win a Championship in LA to solidify his claim.

Anthony Edwards once claimed he didn’t want to be the face of the NBA

Anthony Edwards’ meteoric rise in the NBA could make him a potential candidate as well for the title. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has the personality, the swagger, and the on-the-court skills to back it all up. Him adding the 3-ball to his repertoire has only made him a more dangerous player.

But just because ANT — who has previously been compared to Michael Jordan — could be the face…it doesn’t mean he wants to be.

Ant himself confirmed this during an interview with the media during the All-Star weekend. A reporter asked him whether he sees himself as the next candidate to be the face of the league. The three-time All-Star shrugged off the question — claiming “Not really, that’s what they got Wemby for.”

This answer by Ant perfectly plays into the mindset that Chuck and Shaq were talking about. Ant would rather take the mantle than discuss about it in the media.