“Charles Welcoming Kevin Durant to ‘HIS SUNS’!?”: Jamal Crawford Hilariously Calls Out Chuck For His Hypocrisy on Inside the NBA

This February transfer deadline is probably the biggest one in NBA history thus far. No other deadlines’ last few days made these many contenders as strong as the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and maybe even the Bucks became after some massive moves on Thursday. The Kevin Durant move could just have most likely made the Suns the biggest contenders.

And their former MVP and Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley, is back on their bandwagon, forgetting all the spiteful things he has said over the years for the Slim Reaper.

Charles Barkley is now with Kevin Durant and his Suns

It would be hilarious to many who have been following the Chuck-KD back and forth over the years since Barkley started going off on Durant not only on Inside the NBA but any podcast appearance he made since the 6ft 10’ forward won two back-to-back championships with Warriors in 2017 and 18.

Now since KD came to Phoenix to team up with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton to form the strongest starting line-up in the NBA, TNT analyst has forgotten all of that and is just concerned about the Suns’ bench.

“The West is so good now, you’re going to need a good bench,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “You can’t go to war with just KD, Booker, and Ayton because the West is so loaded. … Our starting unit, we’re good to go, but to win three series just to get to the Finals, your bench has gotta be huge.”

Hysterical, it looks like he has forgotten the whole bus-driver thing behind him. However heavy he might have become over time, Chuck knows how to do the cleanest of flips.

NBA Twitter reacts to Chuck calling the Suns his team

On a few people in the world have a better authorization to call the Suns their team than Sir Charles Barkley. The 1993 MVP is one of the franchise’s biggest legends of all time, so he should be using the pronouns like “my” or “us”.

However, they might have used this term for “his 76ers” but not for the Suns. Not that I could recall. Not even when they were in the 2021 Finals against the Bucks. I might be wrong, but even Jamal Crawford is as surprised by it as me.

Chuck welcoming KD to “ HIS SUNS” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hkuYxeb6oP — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 10, 2023

Hahahahah knew he would! — FMZ (@Fail_Master_Z) February 10, 2023

I can’t wait to hear what Shaq and chuck gotta say — Dee (@DeUntize) February 10, 2023

Happiest man on the planet with Kevin Durant moving to @Suns is Charles Barkley. Happy Birthday Chuck!@NBAonTNT #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZSinZcVxQh — Johnty (@Johnty35524255) February 9, 2023

I’m not saying this is the case, but Kevin Durant only wants to play for the Suns because he wants to win a championship to spite Charles Barkley. I’m convinced 😂 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 9, 2023

