Chris Brickley Recalls Crucial Lesson He Learned From How Phil Jackson “Managed” Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Basketball player Chris Brickley poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Basketball player Chris Brickley poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Having two of the best players on your team can sometimes be a problem. Managing egos and ensuring they click on the court is vital to success, and few have done it better than Phil Jackson, who coached Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen together during his time in the NBA. Chris Brickley, in a recent interview, revealed a valuable lesson the man taught him.

Brickley, who was a player development assistant with the New York Knicks, shared how, after a disastrous season, everyone on the staff but him was fired. Jackson was the president of the storied franchise at the time, and he called everyone into his office one by one to hand them the pink slip.

Brickley, however, answered Jackson whatever Jackson asked him well, which is why he kept his job. It was then that Jackson, who had achieved so much success with the Chicago Bulls as head coach, shared the secret behind his success.

“We developed a friendship, me and Phil, and he taught me… ‘When I was with the Bulls, it wasn’t about basketball, it was about how I managed Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman….,” said Brickley.

“That’s when I realized. This whole basketball thing is like, it’s about managing players’ energy, managing different players’ attitudes, and figuring that out. That’s how you get the best out of players.” 

Of course, Brickley was not in the same shoes as Jackson in the 1990s, when he managed the most dominant team in NBA history, led by arguably the greatest player to ever hold a basketball. Jackson won six championships with Jordan and Pippen as his cornerstones, and he was so effective and unique that the thought of the Bulls’ stars playing under anyone else seemed unfathomable for a time.

But more than the tactics, it was about management, as Jackson told Brickley. And Brickley used that mantra while developing his own training programs thereafter.

“I took that into my training. Like obviously, you want the right drills, but there are no magic drills,” he said, hinting that he too, decided to impact players with more than just a clipboard in his hand.

“Phil played a role in just, how I deal with players,” Brickley concluded.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

