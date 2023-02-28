HomeSearch

“Damian Lillard’s offensive highs are comparable to anyone’s in NBA history”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blazers Star’s Jaw-dropping 20-Game Averages

Advait Jajodia
|Published 28/02/2023

“Damian Lillard’s offensive highs are comparable to anyone’s in NBA history”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blazers Star’s Jaw-dropping 20-Game Averages

Feb 26, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after the victory against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard started off the 2022-2023 season averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the month of October. However, there was a dip in the Blazers guard’s efficiency during November. Having played merely 6 games, Dame recorded an underwhelming 22.3 points on awful 35.3/28.3/83.3 shooting splits.

Since then, the former Rookie of the Year has elevated his game to a different level altogether. Dolla’s stats in the next few months look unreal, to say the least.

December: 29.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.

January: 34.5 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

February: 40 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

More specifically, in the past 20 games, the 7-time All-Star has been playing some of the best basketball in franchise history. Having recorded 9 40-point games, one of which was a 71-point scoring outburst, the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter lodged 38.9 points and 7.3 assists on 70.9% true shooting and 40% 3FG.

Also Read: LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Other NBA Stars React to Historical 71-Point Showing

NBA Twitter react to Dame’s unreal 20-game stats

As soon as Lillard’s stats from the last 20 games went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions. While there were a few users who were lauding the 6-foot-2 star for his offensive gifts, there were many who suggested that he demanded a trade.

There was even one user who compared Dame’s stats to Kobe Bryant’s iconic scoring outburst in 2005-06.

Damian Lillard and co. sit 2.5 games behind the 5th seed

Despite Damian averaging 32.3/4.3/7.2, the Blazers are barely a .500 team.

Currently, Chauncey Billups’ boys are placed 11th in the stacked Western Conference. While the team could fall down to the 13th seed if they suffer a few losses, a winning streak could ensure they climb up the standings by as much as 5 spots in the next few weeks.

Also Read: After Praise From Shaq, Damian Lillard Got The ‘Blood Drug Test’ Done After 71-point Game

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia