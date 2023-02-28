“Damian Lillard’s offensive highs are comparable to anyone’s in NBA history”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blazers Star’s Jaw-dropping 20-Game Averages

Feb 26, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after the victory against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard started off the 2022-2023 season averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the month of October. However, there was a dip in the Blazers guard’s efficiency during November. Having played merely 6 games, Dame recorded an underwhelming 22.3 points on awful 35.3/28.3/83.3 shooting splits.

Since then, the former Rookie of the Year has elevated his game to a different level altogether. Dolla’s stats in the next few months look unreal, to say the least.

December: 29.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.

January: 34.5 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

February: 40 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

More specifically, in the past 20 games, the 7-time All-Star has been playing some of the best basketball in franchise history. Having recorded 9 40-point games, one of which was a 71-point scoring outburst, the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter lodged 38.9 points and 7.3 assists on 70.9% true shooting and 40% 3FG.

In his last 20 games, Damian Lillard is averaging: 38.9 PPG

70.9 TS%

40.0 3P% on 12.3 att/g (WHAT)

7.3 APG Portland is 10-10 in their last 20 and sit in 11th place at 29-31. Feels like a waste of a healthy supernova season from Dame—wonder what Portland’s next move should be? pic.twitter.com/3AZQvxpY1K — NBA University (@NBA_University) February 27, 2023

NBA Twitter react to Dame’s unreal 20-game stats

As soon as Lillard’s stats from the last 20 games went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions. While there were a few users who were lauding the 6-foot-2 star for his offensive gifts, there were many who suggested that he demanded a trade.

Damian Lillard’s offensive highs are comparable to anyone’s in the history of the game. I said what I said. — COACH LU (@SaucyTakez) February 27, 2023

Trading him lmao. They simply cannot build a contender at this point without going into a rebuild. They missed the window with him and drafting rookies at 10 probably doesn’t hit fast enough to take advantage of the last years of his prime. — nah (@casualtweeter02) February 27, 2023

one of the most disrespected stars imo — just h 🙂 (@h161h1312) February 27, 2023

we should trade him and start tanking, obviously this won’t happen but it’s best for our future and dames — blazers (29-31) + rams (5-12) (@SlasherSharpe) February 27, 2023

Legit one of the best scoring runs of all time https://t.co/bFMOEtNKiU — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DylanMcLeish1) February 28, 2023

There was even one user who compared Dame’s stats to Kobe Bryant’s iconic scoring outburst in 2005-06.

Nah this is Kobe 06 type of stuff right here https://t.co/MEEkjlEbYs — Heat_Flow (@HeatFlow3) February 28, 2023

Damian Lillard and co. sit 2.5 games behind the 5th seed

Despite Damian averaging 32.3/4.3/7.2, the Blazers are barely a .500 team.

Currently, Chauncey Billups’ boys are placed 11th in the stacked Western Conference. While the team could fall down to the 13th seed if they suffer a few losses, a winning streak could ensure they climb up the standings by as much as 5 spots in the next few weeks.

