“I’m Scared of Needles”: After Praise From Shaq, Damian Lillard Got The ‘Blood Drug Test’ Done After 71-point Game

Feb 26, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after the victory against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center.

Damian Lillard erupted for a historic 71-point game today, becoming only the 8th player in NBA history to breach the 70-point barrier. It was nothing out of the ordinary for Lillard to hit the mark today. And yet he was called in for a drug test.

While most drug tests we know are urine samples. The reason for that is it easy to detect most performance-enhancing drugs through urine.

However, there are more advanced compounds that are even harder to detect and in such instances, sport’s governing bodies often opt for a blood drug test. It doesn’t happen often.

Tonight, Damian Lillard was called in for a blood drug test. He made 13 three-pointers out of 22 and 71 points in total, the NBA certainly thought something was up.

The internet reacts hilariously to Damian Lillard getting tested

The internet does not waste any time when it comes to sending out hilarious reactions. And today’s incident was the same. Just take a look at the comments in this Reddit thread.

And even Twitter was no different. Lillard was asked about his thoughts and he said that he was a little angry at the NBA. As per the point guard, the league took a urine test and a blood draw today. He also revealed that he is scared of needles.

Dame said tonight was the first time he had been blood-draw drug-tested following a game in his entire career. His full thoughts on it: pic.twitter.com/ZKu5vIKmrd — Damian Wobbard (@WorldWideWob) February 27, 2023

A man with tattoos is scared of needles, Dame himself sees the irony but clarified that drawing blood is what makes him scared.

Here are some more of Twitter’s best reactions.

The NBA on damian lillard front porch tomorrow morning for that sudden drug test pic.twitter.com/Kp7BDZYedk — cєrtífíєd rσckstαr 🌹 (@fcckjulius) February 27, 2023

71 point NUGGET for Lillard!! Drug test him and you’ll find he has clutch in his VEINS!!! HE IS HIM!!! We might be looking at the greatest Scoring point guard of all time man he’s in the conversation Top 3 for sure!! What a display of GREATNESS tonight by that Brother 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Big Skinny (@skinnytoldem) February 27, 2023

Dame got the BLOOD drug test after tonight’s game — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 27, 2023



Shaq and LeBron praise Dame for his performance

Everyone was heaping praise for Dame. LeBron tweeted out a watch emoji, signaling that it was indeed Dame Time.

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2023

And Shaq was at it too.

Game recognizes Game🤝@SHAQ put up a story for Damian Lillard’s 71-point night pic.twitter.com/sCDv1w74EM — Raahib Singh (@raahibs) February 27, 2023

Overall, we don’t think a drug test is justified. Legends of the NBA salute this man shows that it wasn’t a fluke. When the time comes, Lillard is capable of magic.

