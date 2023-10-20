Days After Kenyon Martin Scoffed At Giving James Harden $250 Million, Ty Lue Confirms Terance Mann’s ‘Shocking’ Clippers Status: “Gonna Be Here”

Apart from the Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal trade sagas, the biggest story of the off-season surrounded James Harden. The Beard was desperate to get out of the Philadelphia 76ers and caused quite the commotion. With his hometown of Los Angeles on his mind, Harden seems intent on joining the Clippers. However, there have been a lot of roadblocks to this trade, in particular, the fact that the Sixers aren’t too sold on the Clippers’ trade package. That being said, it would seem that the trade package is now off the table. Recently, the Clips’ head coach, Tyronn Lue stated in an interview, that Terance Mann, who was a key piece in that package, will be staying with the team. This comes a day after former NBA star, Kenyon Martin, mocked the idea of giving Harden a $250 million contract.

Ty Lue confirms that Terance Mann is going nowhere in the midst of James Harden trade rumors

Tyronn Lue was recently asked about the future of Terance Mann. One of the brightest stars on the Los Angeles Clippers roster, Mann is expected to become a solid NBA player. So, when questioned about the forward, Lue made it clear that T-Mann is going nowhere. He made it clear, that Mann’s future is in LA.

However, it is important to note that Mann isn’t a starter. Furthermore, at the age of 27, the forward is entering his prime and would look to be a starter. But, playing behind the likes of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard makes that difficult. Nevertheless, the Clippers have no intention of trading him.

This has proved to be a big stumbling block for none other than James Harden. The Beard is desperate to leave Philly and has his eyes on a move to the Clips. Unfortunately, the possibility of any trade has become null and void. After all, Daryl Morey has insisted on having Mann involved in any trade talks.

“We love T-Mann, and T-Mann is gonna be here. So we’re not worried about what they’re saying outside, all the speculations. It’s a good thing to be wanted.”

As things stand, it looks like Harden will be stuck with the Sixers for the foreseeable future. That being said, there is still time before the 2023-2024 trade deadline. So, anything can happen, and who knows? Perhaps another team will present itself outside of the Clippers.

Harden was absent from team practice on Wednesday and has claimed his relationship with Daryl Morey is irreparable

James Harden has been making a lot of noise this off-season. He has made it clear that he does not want to be in the City of Brotherly Love anymore, and as such, has been doing all he can to get out. While he has been attending practices in order to not get fined, The Beard did miss practice on Wednesday, raising quite a few eyebrows.

Instead, he was seen in Houston, the city where he found the most success as an NBA player. This comes a week or two after Harden emphatically stated that he would not work with Daryl Morely, claiming their relationship is now irreparable.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Harden. Will he be able to get his move out of Philly, or will he have to suck it up and play out the rest of the season? Fans will be watching with weighted breath to see just how things unfold.