Despite Slapping A Man Twice, Dennis Rodman Once Lost $350 And Avoided Jail

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has had a multitude of run-ins with the law in the near 40 years that he’s been in the spotlight. This stems from the lifestyle he lived while in the NBA and after it as well where he constantly surrounded himself with alcohol and women while either hosting house parties or going to various cities to go party.

Rodman even admitted once that he had the police show up to his Newport Beach House over 100 times due to the extravagant nature of his parties. Aside from indulging in women and inebriation, ‘The Worm’ has also found himself on the wrong side of the law numerous times.

He once famously was sued by a cameraman who he kicked during a Bulls game after colliding with him. Eugene Amos accepted a settlement of $200,000 and the suspension he received for this action of his costed him another $1 million.

Dennis Rodman was accused of slapping a man at a party

Dennis Rodman has been in numerous parties over the decades and in this particular one in May of 2019, he was accused by a man named Jeff Soulouque of slapping him. The two had become acquainted with one another through a mutual friend over time.

While at the party, according to Jeff, he was standing behind Rodman. Unprovoked, the 5x NBA champion would turn around and slap him across the face. This led to facial injuries and pressed charges against him.

Dennis and his team of lawyers denied this ever taking place, with Rodman even saying, “I don’t hit anybody in the world. Never in my life so I’m not worried about that, my lawyers are taking care of it.”

A witness who stood 20 feet away from both of them did however say that the slap took place as Dennis struck Jeff twice in the face.

Dennis Rodman had the charges dropped against him

Dennis Rodman eventually had the charges placed against him, dropped. The alleged slap took place in May 2019 and the charges were dropped nearly a year later in February 2020.

Rodman did have to pay $250 in restitution to Jeff and another $100 to cover the legal fees. The maximum length of prison sentence for this is 1 year, which he avoided, and a fine of $1000, something avoided as well.

