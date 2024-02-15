Despite The $125 JT2s Being His Own, Jayson Tatum Hilariously Asks Paolo Banchero To Send Him A Colorway Even He Doesn’t Own

The Orlando Magic recently took down the fourth-seeded New York Knicks in their most recent matchup. Paolo Banchero led the scoresheet dropping a 36-point performance. Banchero, who is a signed athlete with the Jordan brand, does not have a signature shoe yet. Rocking his fellow Jordan-signed athlete, Jayson Tatum’s signature sneakers, the Boston Celtics star sends out a hilarious message to send him a pair of his own sneakers.

JT had his first signature shoe come out with the Jordan brand last season. Since then, the Tatum 1’s have seen numerous colorways hit the market and now the Tatum 2’s will be coming out next month.

Being a signed athlete with Jordan, Paolo Banchero has been rocking JT 1s for a long time. Recently, the Orlando Magic star was seen wearing the JT 2 while taking down the Knicks in his last matchup.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3WiMD7tSDD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After the game, Orlando Magic shared Paolo Banchero’s stat line against the Knicks on their official Instagram account. JT uploaded the post on his IG Stories and captioned it, “@paolo5 Damn P send me them kicks.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1757987184194588993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The JT 2 will hit the shelf on March 5, 2024. The Tatum 2 will most probably be priced at $125 retail as they come out next month.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jaytatum0/status/1736595971201503420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum both are signed with the Jordan brand. Both players are All-Stars and have shared a great relationship both on and off the court, despite being on different teams. Banchero once revealed how the Celtics star helped him improve his game after he got drafted into the league. Both players are Duke alumni and their relationship goes back to their college days.

Jayson Tatum asks Banchero for his own signature shoe

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft. Right after making it in the league, one of the first decisions Banchero had to make was to choose which brand to sign with for his signature shoe.

Banchero signed with the Jordan brand back in October 2022 and has yet to have a signature shoe of his hit the market. After his decision to sign with Jordan, Paolo was asked to give his reasons why he chose that brand over Adidas and Puma.

“It was a pretty easy decision once I really sat down and looked at it. I got family ties to Jordan and just the quality of the brand, I feel like is top of the line for sure.”

Paolo Banchero even went on to credit both Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson in his decision-making to sign with the brand. All three players have graduated from Duke and are now signed with Jordan.

So far, all three players seem happy with their decision to sign with MJ’s brand and create a legacy of their own. Let’s see if Banchero does send a pair to Tatum before the release of the Tatum 2.