Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Breakup and Other FAQs About Their Relationship

Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan break up?

According to the latest rumors, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have broken up. The two had been dating since 2023 from what we know. Last year, they even made their relationship official. But their recent Instagram activities suggest they are on their separate paths now.

What triggered the rumors of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s breakup?

The rumors of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s breakup were fueled by Larsa’s cryptic Instagram activities. Pippen raised eyebrows when she asked her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Apart from that, she also posted a story where Morgan Freeman’s voice asks people to hear their “inner voice” and “know when to leave”. In another instance, she rolled out a story where she urges to “Choose wisely” when it comes to a partner. To rather solidify the murmurs of a breakup, she also deleted Marcus Jordan’s photos from her account and unfollowed him.

Did Marcus Jordan also remove Larsa Pippen from his Instagram?

Marcus Jordan also unfollowed Larsa Pippen on his Instagram. He also deleted her photos from his account.

However, unlike Pippen, at the time of writing, he hadn’t posted any Instagram stories alluding to the rumored breakup.

Is Larsa Pippen still following Marcus Jordan’s Mom?

Yes, at the time of writing, Larsa Pippen was still following Marcus Jordan’s biological mother Juanita Vanoy. In December 2023, when Vanoy was sick, Larsa and Marcus had visited her. After receiving roses from Larsa, Vanoy took to her IG and wrote, “Thank you, Larsa Pippen for these beautiful roses. They brightened my day and put a smile on my face. [I’m] not back to 100 percent yet, but getting there. XOJ”

Were Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan engaged?

No, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan weren’t officially engaged yet. However, they had been exploring the possibility of both an engagement and a destination wedding since last year. During their January appearance on The Andy Cohen Show, when asked about a wedding ring, Larsa Pippen stated that Marcus Jordan had given her a “promise ring” but not an engagement ring. Meanwhile, Jordan remarked, “You know we been shopping, ruling out certain stones and we are heading in that direction I would say. It’s in the works.”