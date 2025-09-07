Did Shaquille O’Neal And Dwight Howard Reconcile In A Hookah Lounge? Howard Spills Amid Hall of Fame Induction

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA great Shaquille O’Neal (left) videotapes Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard (right) in a Superman costume dedicated to the late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of the highlights of Dwight Howard’s long-awaited Hall of Fame induction was his longtime rival Shaquille O’Neal presenting him with the honor on stage. Their reconciliation won the hearts of those in attendance and millions around the world, but how did they go from trading jabs to exchanging respectful words?

Advertisement

The beef between the two big men started when Howard donned the ‘Superman’ gimmick from Shaq during the 2008 Dunk Contest. Thereafter, Shaq rarely missed a chance to criticize Howard’s play, which is why many were surprised when he was chosen by DH to induct the former Orlando Magic star into the Hall of Fame. It has since become public knowledge that Shaq’s tough approach was intended to push Howard to greatness.

Although Howard described it as a ‘sibling rivalry,’ there was a time when real animosity existed between the two. They reconciled, however over the past year before today’s Hall of Fame ceremony at none other than a hookah lounge, one of Shaq’s few vices.

Recalling when he got into the Magic Hall of Fame, Howard stated in an interview with Rachel Nichols, “I ended up seeing Shaq at a hookah lounge… Just ran into Shaq out of nowhere, and I’m like, this is crazy, so I’m like, ‘Man I’m gonna go talk to him.”

“So, we get a little room, we sit down, we have a conversation and it got better from there,” the 2020 NBA champ continued.

Howard admitted that he and Shaq had this rivalry for years, but they had finally gotten to a point where they could simply get along. “To see now that it’s no more, and that we can both move together in peace, and really fulfill the purpose that we supposed to together…”

“There’s room enough in this world for two supermen,” Howard added. “Just grateful that he’s gonna be walking me out and it’s a big honor.”

Shaq arrived at the Hall of Fame ceremony in style, dressed up in a dashing suit that had a floral print on it. Why? Because he simply wanted to give Howard his “flowers” for the incredible career he’s had. The Los Angeles Lakers legend said, “I’m finally giving him his flowers… It’s big [moment] for him, it’s big for his family, it’s big for the big men alliance, of which I’m the reigning President…”

Shaq: “Why am I wearing this blazer?” Dennis Scott: “Why are you wearing this blazer big fella?” Shaq: “… I am finally giving my flowers.”@SHAQ @DwightHoward pic.twitter.com/R3YdE0a1jg — NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025

O’Neal is genuinely happy for Howard, showing that rivalries don’t have to last forever. They had their issues and were distant for a time, but eventually realized the NBA community is better with both of them on the same page.

Shaq may not openly admit it, but he clearly recognizes that there’s room for two ‘Supermen.’ It’s something they just might have discussed in that Hookah lounge. And both Hall of Famers can certainly claim that title.