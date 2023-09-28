“Does Not Have the Closer Gene”: LeBron James Faces Scathing Criticism from Skip Bayless over Clutch Performance, Gets Compared to Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless has been a perennial critic of LeBron James, ever since the King stepped into the NBA as the next big thing. His criticism of the four-time NBA champion has often bordered on James’ inability to emulate Michael Jordan during crunch time. In a recent segment of The Undisputed, Bayless compared Michael Jordan and LeBron’s clutch moments, concluding that LeBron simply lacks the genes to close out a game during crunch time.

Interestingly, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season as the leading scorer in the history of the NBA. Despite such a remarkable achievement, Bayless didn’t fail to criticize James for the usual stuff. In fact, he even brought up the scoring record recently to substantiate his argument on LeBron’s clutch genes.

Skip Bayless continues LeBron James criticism for failing to show up during clutch moments

LeBron James has redeemed his previous inabilities to perform during crunch time by winning four NBA Championships. However, Skip Bayless never seemed to be satisfied with James.

In a recent segment of the Undisputed, Bayless once again reignited James’ clutch abilities argument when compared to Michael Jordan. The veteran journalist is vehemently in favor of Michael Jordan, who indeed had some game-winning moments to define his six-time Champion career. Bayless said, during the show:

“Since LeBron entered this league, nobody has missed more late and close shots than LeBron James. Since he came into this league, nobody has missed more late and close game free-throws than LeBron. It’s not even close, it’s like off the charts. Because, when LeBron goes to the late-game free-throw line, we know he is like this [*imitates hand trembling.*]”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1707070093186723876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though Skip Bayless finally admitted that LeBron is one of the top five scorers in the league, he vehemently claimed that LeBron does not have the genes to close crucial games.

“He [LeBron] is still a top 5 scorer of the basketball. But when it comes to crunch time, when it comes to closing time, he doesn’t have the closer gene in him.”

It seems quite a task to change Skip Bayless’ mind at this point of time. Nevertheless, James will be entering his 21st season in the NBA this upcoming season. Despite being one of the oldest players in the league at 38, many other experts still believe LeBron has the skills to lead the Lakers to another title contention.

However, Skip Bayless will probably continue to compare the King to Michael Jordan’s clutch genes like he did on this occasion.

Bayless lambasted LeBron James for his fourth quarter failures against Denver Nuggets in the postseason

The Western Conference Finals this year was definitely not worth the show for the Lakers. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets surprisingly swept the LeBron-led Lakers in the series. Following the same, James had hinted towards retirement, for which Skip Bayless blasted the four-time champion over his fourth quarter failures. Have a read of this tweet by Skip on X, slamming LeBron James.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1679481179702198272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Surprisingly, Skip Bayless failed to notice how LeBron James had awed his fans with his brilliance during the regular season. James took up the mammoth task of leading a depleted roster from the 13th seed to the playoffs, and ultimately to the Western Conference Finals. Perhaps, the icing in the cake was surpassing Kareem’s record to cement his legacy.