“Don’t Take This Sh*t for Granted!”: Matt Barnes Describes 2016-17 Warriors’ ‘Not Normal’ Behavior Led By Stephen Curry

When one talks about winning in the NBA, one of the most important factors is a good team culture, one of the best cultures for the growth of players around the league is the Warriors culture. Sure, there have been some mishaps, but what team doesn’t have them. Matt Barnes had experienced the same twice. Once with the ‘We Believe’ Warriors and then with the 2016-17 Warriors.

Talking to Andre Iguodala on the Point Forward podcast, Barnes talked about how Stephen Curry and the Dubs did something that was ‘not normal.’ Barnes reflected on how the Warriors were the complete opposite. Boasting of players like Steph, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, egos were left on the door before coming to hoop.

“I’m just like you look at all these superstars from KD to Steph to Klay to Draymond on the rise to super solid vets like yourself and Rockstar head coach. At least while I was there, there was no egos. You know, I mean, everyone left that shit at the door and getting a chance to be on a team that talented Where it’s just about winning, I was like damn if the world can understand. To me, that’s the secret of why you guys won… But that environment is second to none, from ownerships doing everything you need. All you have to do is go out there and play basketball.”

Barnes then went on to talk about how he told the young guys on the Dubs about the same.

“The way you guys love and f*ck with each other, that’s not normal. And I was telling players after that summer, I was talking to Ian and some of them guys, just like, don’t take this shit for granted, bro, because I’ve been around this league for 15 years. This shit is not like this.”

Clearly, a major part of the Warriors making it to 5 straight finals and winning 3 rings between 2015-2019 was keeping their egos in check. It was a very delicate system led by Stephen Curry and Head Coach Steve Kerr, and it worked brilliantly.

Matt Barnes talks about the failed Lob-City Clippers

In the NBA, one often thinks that one of the best ways to win is by assembling a roster full of stars. However, that is a recipe that doesn’t always work. We saw an example of the same recently with the Nets, who had the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Matt Barnes knows a thing or two about the same himself as well.

Matt Barnes was on the Clippers which had the likes of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and more. For the longest time, it seemed like the ‘Lob-City’ Clippers had what it took to go all the way. However, they never could get over the hump. Barnes did retire with a ring, but the Clippers had nothing to do with that.

While talking to Andre Iguodala on the Point Forward podcast, Barnes mentioned how egos were a big reason why the Clippers could never achieve their potential. “Our team was almost circus. You know, like we had so much talent, but there were so many egos,” said Matt, talking about the Lob City Clippers.

With the Clippers forming a new big 4 of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, maybe they can learn something from the past to avoid earlier mistakes and boost their chances at winning the Larry O’Brien trophy.