“Drake giving LeBron James $1 million was actually a selfish act”: A podcast by ‘The Volume’ hilariously beaks down Drizzy’s self-centeredness in aiding Lakers superstar

LeBron James recently received a Million dollars in Bitcoin from Drake for his I Promise School which provides free education to several challenged students.

Over the years, through the LeBron James Family Foundation, the King has done several philanthropic works, one of which includes opening a public elementary school that offers free education for at-risk children.

From kindergarten through eighth grade, James was an Akron Public School student. Well-equipped with knowledge of the struggles the students and families in Akron face, he used his influence and his resources to partner up with the Akron Public Schools system to help serve some of its most challenged students.

The I Promise School added another giant celebrity to its list of esteemed donors when the Multi-award winning Canadian rap artist Drake announced a $1 Million donation.

Drake tells LeBron he’s donating $1 Million to James’ I Promise school 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xImA38igP5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2022

The announcement made rounds all throughout the globe just after the 4-time Grammy Award winner and 4-time NBA champ showed up together for the expansion of LeBron’s Tequila brand Lobos 1707’s expansion to Canada.

LeBron James got Drake’s donation in the most public way possible because the rapper cannot be less self-centered

The Jenkins & Jonez podcast on ‘The Volume’ channel on YouTube properly broke down the whole scenario of that day, severely as well as humorously surprised by Drake’s weird and awkward announcement in what was supposed to be a moment for the King.

The hosts of the show made fun of Drake’s dramatic start to the announcement by mocking the “You asked me a very important question, what actually makes you feel rich in the soul?” said by the rapper.

They added that the rapper could’ve done it without much noise, as a million-dollar for him or even LeBron is like a drop in the ocean. No, let me correct myself, maybe a drop in a glass of water. The point being both have hundreds and hundreds of millions.

The panel also brought up his self-centeredness, giving an example of the time when Drizzy was on stage giving Rihanna an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016 professing his love for her in a moment that was truly and only hers.

He became an internet meme after that and also after RiRi announced her pregnancy a few months ago. So, Champagne Pappi is really a bottle that never gets empty.

