Draymond Green’s Suspension Might Save the Warriors Nearly $8 Million in 2023-24

The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green is currently suspended indefinitely after being involved in what was his third altercation in the NBA this season. He previously served a 5-game suspension after he put Rudy Gobert in a headlock recently. Fans will be concerned with Green’s absence as the Dubs struggle to stay afloat in the West.

However, not everything seems to be a disaster, as far as the franchise is concerned. Draymond Green’s suspension means that the Warriors will end up saving at least $519,555, according to journalist Bobby Marks. Marks recently detailed the financial aspects related to Green’s suspension in this X post.

He claimed that if the suspension was going to last less than 20 games, it would cost the player $153,941 per game. On the other hand, if it lasts more than 20 games, Green will end up paying exactly $202,922 per game. This, however, does not represent a financial hit for the Warriors themselves.

According to Marks, the Warriors will save an amount of $519,555 in taxes alone, for every game that their veteran defender is suspended. With the suspension expected to at least be of 10 games, the overall figure, including the games Green has already missed, can be expected to be around $519,555 X 15, which stands at a whopping $7,793,325. Green has already missed one game due to the Nurkic incident and was also missing for the recent matchup against the LA Clippers.

Hence, while the Warriors are likely to save around $8 million at least, they will also benefit further if the suspension ends up lasting for more than 20 games. The franchise, before the season, was projected to have a luxury tax bill of $167,570,675.

However, they have already managed to save around $3,117,330 via the 6 games that Green has already missed. Hence, while there are plenty of reasons to be worried as far as the fans are concerned, the Warriors themselves will be saving some money.

Draymond Green’s suspension can be a windfall for the Warriors

As proven above, while fans are bound to be concerned considering Green’s importance to the team, there is a positive for the franchise in all of this. The suspension might just be a blessing in disguise as the Warriors could end up saving close to $8 million, at the very least.

That, of course, does not take into account the kind of importance that Green brings to the team. One of the three spearheads of the Warriors’ dynasty, Green’s absence also gives the Dubs’ youngsters a chance to show off their talent.

That most notably includes Jonathan Kuminga, who was especially impressive during the Dubs’ loss against the Clippers. That, in addition to the fact that Green will be well rested when he does eventually return, means that there are multiple positives to come out of the suspension, as far as the Warriors are concerned.