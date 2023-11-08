“Drive-By Paint Ball Shooting of Chris Webber’s House”: Comedian Andrew Schulz Grills Jason Williams About His Wild Antics Against HOF Teammate

Jason Williams and Chris Webber have always been known to indulge in strange antics with each other during their stint together with the Sacramento Kings. An intriguing rumor of such an incident was brought up by Comedian Andrew Schulz during Jason Williams’ recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast. During the conversation, Williams was asked whether he was involved “in a drive-by paintball shooting of Chris Webber’s house in Sacramento”. The White Chocolate burst into laughter before pleading the fifth.

Advertisement

After a little prodding from Schulz and his co-hosts, Williams eventually confessed that maybe “[Webber’s] house probably caught some bullets along the way”. However, to everyone’s surprise, Williams told the comedian that “he [Chris Webber] was probably with me in some of them drive-bys.” Adding to this, Williams also shared a hilarious story of a similar drive-by incident with Webber, where the latter’s shoe fell off during the misadventure and the five-time All-Star had to somehow get it back.

Williams narrated the incident as follows, “We were doing that one time…we couldn’t get in the gate or something so we decided we’re going to go down and do our thing at the security guard at night, right, so we got two little scooters we are riding on these scooters and we dropped them in the dark and we are walking through the woods and whatever, we go the paintballs, we got the rocks, boom boom and we take off and left with the scooters. But C Web’s shoe falls off. And we got back and I was like ‘Bro, where is your shoe?'”

Advertisement

The story left everyone in the panel in splits as Williams made the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee go all the way back to fetch his shoe because Webber was probably the only one with that size of shoe.

However, on a serious note, the 2006 NBA champion confessed that that was one of the most fun times he had with his former teammate. He added that “it was a blessing in disguise” because they had to play a lot of games in different locations. It is obviously heartwarming to see such a chemistry between the legendary duo.

Jason Williams once had to travel in the undercarriage of the team bus

Rookie hazing has been a part of teams in the NBA, where the veterans on the team try to build chemistry with young players by taunting and teasing them. Chris Webber once narrated such an incident where a rookie Jason Williams hid in the undercarriage of the team bus to avoid it.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the hotel, the team noticed that Williams was missing. After searching for some time, the team looked under the bus and there was the 1998 draftee. When Webber asked him the reason, the White Chocolate responded, “I don’t wanna ride with y’all bi*ches up here.”

Even though it is a fun tradition among teammates to get to know each other, it did take a toll on the one-time All-Star. However, it was not long after this, the two developed the ability to make some amazing plays together.