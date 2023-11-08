“Dwyane Wade Can You Please DM Anthony Davis?!”: LeBron James’ Lakers Teammate Gets Ridiculed by Gilbert Arenas Over Hip Injury

Recently, Gilbert Arenas discussed the current situation surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis at Gil’s Arena. AD suffered an injury in the Purple and Gold’s most recent game, that may have cost the team a win. This led to questions regarding what is the best way to manage the King and the Brow.

Speaking about the same, Agent Zero could not help but express his concerns about Davis’ proneness to injury. He sarcastically commented that both AD and Bron need to play 48 minutes a game if the Lakers are to have any success, before going off on the former for getting injured yet again.

Continuing with the sarcasm, he pleaded with LeBron’s former teammate, Dwyane Wade to DM Davis. Why? So, that he can give the star forward a list of every item he wore on his body while playing in the NBA.

“This is what we’re gonna do. Dwyane Wade, can you please DM [Anthony Davis] this dude every item you had on your body to play in the NBA. He had hip pads, elbow pads, thigh pads, knee pads, rear pads and all,” said Arenas.

He believes that such a list is necessary if Davis continues to fall to such injuries, especially something like hip spasms, which Arenas finds ludicrous. Either way, the former Washington Wizards star’s message is clear, AD needs to figure out his injury situation, and fast, if the Lakers stand any chance of competing this season.

Anthony Davis believes he will be up and ready for the Lakers’ next game

Things went awry for Anthony Davis and company in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. Trailing 52-54, AD went down with an injury, as he was suffering from hip spasms. This forced the Lakers to remove Davis from the game, not wanting to aggravate the injury any further.

He did try to make a comeback in the third quarter, but it was all for naught. The Lakers lost to the Heat by one point, and now had the added concern of the Brow’s injury. Fortunately, following the game, Davis clarified his situation and claimed that with a bit of rest and working with his trainer, he’d be back in time for the team’s next game.

This game happens to be tonight, as the Purple and Gold will take on the Houston Rockets, in what should be an easy game for them. The Rockets are young and inexperienced, whereas the Lakers should be dominant with Davis on the roster. But, will he actually make an appearance tonight? Only time will tell.