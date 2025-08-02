Dwyane Wade Recreates Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Game Winner Over Him

There are iconic NBA moments that live on as cherished memories for fans, and as nightmares for rivals. But sometimes, the player behind those moments is so legendary that even those on the losing end look back on them fondly years later. That’s exactly what Dwyane Wade recently did when reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s iconic game-winner over him.

This particular Bryant masterclass dated back to December of 2009, during a regular season game in which the Los Angeles Lakers were down by two with 3.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Unsurprisingly, the Lakers decided that Kobe should dictate the final play.

Wade was tasked with guarding Bryant, and to be fair, he did a great job. The Miami Heat star didn’t give the Mamba an inch. But being the legend that he was, Bryant still managed to create something out of nothing. He launched a one-footed three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game for the Lakers. For Wade, it was a frustrating moment — and understandably so — but now, years later, he has recreated that very same shot.

Wade, in a recent segment, rewatched that whole sequence. He couldn’t help but marvel at Bryant’s brilliance, and then proceeded to do something he had never done before: wear a Lakers jersey. Then, he took to the court, grabbed the ball in that exact same place where Bryant did, and shot over the defender on him to successfully hit a three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwyane Wade (@wade_legacy)

This was yet another way of honoring Bryant, and it comes at a welcome time, as several personalities on talk shows have recently questioned the greatness of the legendary guard. His shot over Wade was just one of many iconic moments that defined his career.

2009 was the year Kobe Bryant finally proved he could win a championship without Shaquille O’Neal. The Black Mamba had already won three straight titles in the early 2000s, but many argued he was the second option behind the Diesel. It took some time, but Bryant eventually won one as the undisputed leader in 2009. He followed it up with another in 2010, ultimately retiring as a five-time NBA champion and one of the greatest to ever hold a basketball.