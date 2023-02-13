Fans Boo LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII as He Puts on A Crown While On the Jumbotron

LeBron James is a polarizing personality no matter where he goes. Despite all his greatness, there are sports fans who just can’t help but hate him. Perhaps it is because of Bron’s exceptional talent. He has terrorized opposing teams for so long that, out of fear for their teams, oppossing fans have grown to dislike him for being one of the greatest ever.

Tonight, at the Super Bowl, LeBron James was again met with some uncalled for hate from fans. James, who was in attendance, was met with an awful lot of booing as soon as he was shown in the jumbotron. But this is nothing new for LeBron.

He is used to being the center of hate for rival teams. He is used to the hate even when he is not playing. And tonight, he certainly showed he is used the hatred even when it isn’t even his sport being played.

Also read: “You Give Me Respect By Giving Me None!”: Michael Jordan Got Laid Out By Shaquille O’Neal Only to Slap Any Help Away

LeBron James had the best response to getting booed at Super Bowl LVII

James was spotted at the Super Bowl LVII along with his wife Savannah James. An avid fan of American Football, Bron has been a regular to the Super Bowl for the past few years. This time is no different. Especially because Bron has, in the past, shown his support for Jalen Hurts and his talent.

With LeBron’s superstar status, it was only natural for the camera handlers to show James on the jumbotron. However, it turned out to be not as expected. Bron was booed incessantly by the crowd as soon as he appeared on the big screen. The Lakers superstar responded by wearing his imaginary crown over his head.

LeBron James is shown on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl and the fans boo him ️#NBA pic.twitter.com/RwOjyA9ZUN — ‘ (@_Talkin_NBA) February 13, 2023

This was an apt response for the fans at the staidum. Bron not only shushed them down with just one gesture, he also proved how the jeering and the hate has no effect on him.

Also read: “The Veteran takes the tab in New Orleans”: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Hilariously Reveal how CJ McCollum Has Them Covered