“Fix Your Beanie If You’ll Be a Heatle by October 2”: Fans Feel Damian Lillard’s Social Media Stunt All but Confirms $45.64 Million Heat Move

Oct 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball against the defense of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard has not been happy in Portland for some time now. Set to earn a whopping $45.64 during this upcoming season, money has hardly been the problem for the star. Instead, due to the Blazers‘ inability to surround him with the right team, he has been left frustrated by not being a championship contender. With that in mind, Lillard recently demanded a trade, with the Miami Heat being his destination of choice. However, at first, things looked a bit unlikely, with the Raptors stepping in to potentially acquire ‘Dame.’ But recently, after Lillard pulled a little gesture on his IG, fans now believe he could be headed to Miami after all.

While the Heat enjoyed their time as the favorites to land Lillard for quite some time, the Raptors came roaring at the 11th hour and stayed for quite some time. The reason was that since Pat Riley, Team President of the Heat, was unwilling to offer as many assets as the Blazers wanted, they were looking elsewhere. And considering the assets they have on hand, the Raptors were ready to swoop in.

That said, Damian never looked on board with going to Toronto. And if his alleged hint turns out to be true, things could be breaking his way after all.

Damian Lillard adjusts his beanie to potentially signal his oncoming move to the Miami Heat

Damian Lillard was recently live on Instagram, interacting with some fans in attendance. During this time, the star fielded countless questions. However, there was one he answered indirectly.

“Fix your beanie one more time Damian [Lillard] If you a Heatle by October 2”

While Lillard did not openly acknowledge the question, the star was seen adjusting his beanie quite a bit when the comment popped up. Admittedly, given Dame’s announcements about wanting to be part of the Heat, this hardly feels like a coincidence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAMemes/status/1706858847313580084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Still, with no solid proof of what he meant by his actions just yet, it’s hard to say anything for sure. And things will likely continue to remain that way until an official report is dropped.

The Miami Heat are not desperate to acquire Lillard

While there has been clear intent from Lillard, the Miami Heat are reportedly a different story. While they have shown interest in acquiring the star, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes they aren’t desperate for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1705309736369836267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Considering the Heat did make the NBA Finals last season, they might just be satisfied with the current squad. However, it is also true that the organization was one key player short of winning it all. And while Tyler Herro could’ve been that person, he isn’t the happiest with the Heat at the moment, either.

Could the Miami Heat be more desperate for the star than they are letting on? It is certainly in the realm of possibility.