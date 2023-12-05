“F**k That He Ain’t Missing No Game”: LeBron James’ Desire To Watch Bronny’s USC Debut Has Gilbert Arenas And Co Believing He’d Never Miss A Lakers Game

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The basketball world awaits Bronny James to carry forward the legacy of his 4x champion father, LeBron James. With the teenager’s debut in college basketball for the USC Trojans around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers talisman made a huge announcement. The 38-year-old expressed his desire to miss an NBA game to watch his elder son’s debut in case a clash in scheduling occurred.

The comments from LeBron stirred a series of divided opinions in the basketball community as he declared, “Family over everything”. Following this, Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, and Rasheed Wallace expressed their thoughts on the matter as they collectively went in the opposite direction. In the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, they highlighted how the 19x All-Star would never miss a Lakers game despite his bold remarks.

“You know damn well he ain’t missing no goddamn game brother,” Gilbert stated indicating James’ dedication to his team and the league. Areans believed that rather than being absent for the match, the small forward would reschedule his son’s debut game. The 3x All-Star mentioned, “Most likely, because it is his son he is gonna know what game he’s gonna come back for and he’s gonna make sure it’s not on gameday”.

Kenyon joined the conversation, hinting at a similar outcome, highlighting, “F**k that, he ain’t missing no damn game”. Wallace joined both the former players soon after, stating, “He gonna play that game,” before adding, “No disrespect to him and young Bronny but yeah”. Rasheed reiterated Arenas’ thoughts of a change in plans, mentioning, “He’s gonna have many more games at USC”.

Martin wrapped up the discussion as he pointed out the immense focus on the NBA games as a major reason behind LeBron’s decision. “Trust me, LeBron James gonna be in the building,” he stated showcasing immense faith in his opinion. Gilbert supported Kenyon, stating, “He gonna be there,” to further shed light on James’ preference in a time of crisis.

The words of LeBron James received a mixed reaction

Despite displaying an immensely high level of professionalism throughout his career, Bronny’s debut is bound to be a special moment for him. After suffering a cardiac arrest in late July this year, the 19-year-old’s future in basketball hung in the air for a long time. Eventually, he received clearance to continue to pursue his dream as he had recently returned to the court for workouts with his teammates.

So, the occasion for younger James’ debut could well be a proud one for his father after months of hardship. Thus, several people empathized with LeBron’s choice, with Stephen A. Smith being one of them. “He is absolutely right,” he stated backing the Lakers star before adding, “Of course, he is supposed to go see his son”.

A conclusion looks far-fetched at this stage. With the occasion approaching fast, the fans of the game would wait to see what unfolds next.