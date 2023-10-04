“For that I Owe Him”: HOF Legend Dwyane Wade Reaffirms Deion Sanders’ Strong Stance on God and His Faith

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a shoutout to Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on Instagram. Speaking during a Pac-12 press conference, Sanders spoke about his take on god, faith, and what limits meant in his life. Sanders claimed that he thanked god every day and that he was lucky to be chosen for greatness out of all the people in the world. Wade seemed to reaffirm his moving take on the social media platform and shared the clip as his story. The video was initially posted by the determinedhub Instagram account.

Sanders was speaking in reference to the football and coaching talent that he said was God-given. The 56-year-old was a two-time Super Bowl champion and has gone on to become one of the best coaches in college football. Sanders said that he was always only trying to please god via his efforts.

Deion Sanders’ post about god and faith is shared by Dwyane Wade

Sanders is long known to believe in god and claimed that he had no limits. The Buffaloes’ head coach said that he was lucky, and only had love for the gifts he had been given in life.

Sanders talked about how he magnified, glorified, and praised god every day and was merely trying to please him:

“There are no limits in life. Don’t you ever tell me, his limits. Don’t you ever tell me what you up against, or what you cannot do. In all the persons in the world, god chose me. For that I thank you, for that I love him. For that I magnify him, for that I glorify him, for that I praise him. For that I owe him, each and every day, I am trying to please him.”

The post appears to have hit a nerve with Dwyane Wade as well. A devout Christian himself, Wade’s faith seemed to have been reaffirmed with Sanders’ emotional words. The result was that he ended up posting the clip on his Instagram account.

Wade himself has had a storied career and came up trumps against multiple challenges. A 3-time NBA champion, Wade is now an entrepreneur of sorts and seems to be enjoying his retirement life.

Wade watched Deion Sanders’ while traveling in a car

Sanders’ recent success with the Colorado Buffaloes has resulted in a huge increase in interest for the Pac-12 team. Wade had recently been traveling while a Bufalloes’ game was going on.

Despite being in a car, the Miami Heat superstar ended up watching the game:

“Just landed and The game is on. In all my years I’ve never watched tv in a car. Well Coach Prime and @CUBuffsFootball has changed all that!”

Wade revealed how he had never watched television in a car, until Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. Calling it must-see TV, the Miami Heat legend was undoubtedly excited to watch Coach Prime and his team in action, despite his own travels,