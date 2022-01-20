“For the first time Mo Bamba the player was trending and not the song”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after the Magic center drops 28 points with 7 made 3-pointers in the half against Philly

Mo Bamba just had the best performance of his career in the Magic’s loss against the Sixers, dropping 28 of his 32 points in the 1st half itself.

The Orlando magic-Philadelphia 76ers battle was as exciting as it could be. A well-contested bout that witnessed 15 lead changes and 5 ties, ended with Philly grabbing a huge 123-110 victory, because of Joel Embiid’s historic performance. The Cameroonian big man went ballistic on Wednesday night, dropping 50 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and blocking 3 shots in just 27 minutes of action.

With JoJo starring all over social media, people tend to forget, Mo Bamba had himself quite an unforgettable night. The center managed to score 28 out of his 32 points in the first half itself while knocking down all of his 7 3-pointers in the first two periods. Mo was not even 7-years-old the last time such a 28-point half was recorded by a Magic player.

Additionally, Mo Bamba is the first player for the Orlando Magic to have 28+ in the first half of a game since Tracy McGrady in March, 2004. @KevinOConnorNBA how are we feeling? #MagicTogether https://t.co/W6gTkqyQLb — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) January 20, 2022

NBA Twitter erupts as Mo Bamba puts up a career night in Philly

Even before the game could end, NBA Twitter already blew up with reactions.

you guys wanna hear mo bamba? pic.twitter.com/4Ledj8mlHj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 16, 2022

Mo Bamba and Embiid going at it like they’re Hakeem and David Robinson, the hell is going on. — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 20, 2022

Mo Bamba after dropping my 7 triples in the first half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Vic51QNq2u — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 20, 2022

BILL RUSSELL CAN’T SHOOT THREES LIKE MO BAMBA https://t.co/8cFsBEHOfS pic.twitter.com/K67XwFu2pa — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 20, 2022

Bamba hasn’t developed into the talent Orlando envisioned him to be when they drafted him as the 6th pick a couple of years back. However, the Magic organization and optimistic fans would hope, this could be the moment his breakout occurs.