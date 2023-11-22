From LeBron James’ Son Bryce to Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire: Who Are the Most Popular NBA Stars’ Kids to Attend Sierra Canyon High School

The Sierra Canyon High School in LA, California, is one of the most popular destinations for promising young athletes who want to make it in their respective sports. The famed basketball program has allowed a range of upcoming stars to make a name for themselves. The preparatory school was established in 1972 and has since then seen a range of star kids’ joining in.

This includes a range of kids of former and current NBA superstars, such as the likes of Bronny and Bryce James. The latter recently returned to Sierra Canyon after leaving the institution at the start of his Junior year, for Campbell High School. That was followed by his move to Notre Dame, with his third move of the year taking him back to exactly where he started.

LeBron James’ sons are only two of a range of former and current NBA stars’ kids who have been a part of the school. This includes Dwyane Wade’s eldest son Zaire, along with Kenyon Martin Jr., Duane Washington Jr., and Justin Pippen, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Bronny James

The 19-year-old Bronny James joined Sierra Canyon back in May 2019 and has since gone on to join the USC Trojans. Expected to soon join his father LeBron James in the NBA, Bronny has maintained his upward curve in recent years and was also part of the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.

Bronny spent his entire high school career playing for Sierra Canyon and has seemingly improved year after year. Eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny is well on his way to the NBA and will be delighted to make his debut while his father continues to play in the league.

Bryce James

Following his brother’s suit, Bryce James has already moved around multiple times as a high school baller. He initially joined Sierra Canyon but decided to transfer to Campbell High for his Junior year. Said to be even more talented than his brother, Bryce only spent the summer at Campbell High before changing his mind.

He ended up at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks for around three months. However, the CIF transfer rules meant that he was ineligible to play for the high school team for half the season. That meant that a return to Sierra Canyon was the best decision available to the 16-year-old, albeit temporarily.

Justin Pippen

Aged 18, Justin Pippen is proving to be a bit of a late bloomer just like his elder brother, Scottie Pippen Jr. Part of the 2024 class, Justin has already been offered multiple college scholarships and is expected to make a decision over his future in the coming time.

A combo guard capable of making an impact on both ends of the court, Pippen had a late bloom and is currently 6 3”. He apparently had injury issues in his junior year but has since managed to maintain fitness. That has resulted in quick improvement, which might as well end with Justin joining the NBA in the coming time, despite initial doubts.

Zaire Wade

Aged 21, Zaire Wade graduated from Sierra Canyon back in 2020 after spending the first two years at California-based American Heritage School. Zaire then joined the Brewster Academy in order to further a career in basketball.

While nowhere near as talented as his father, Zaire is already a professional and made his debut back in October 2021 for the Salt Lake City Stars. He signed with Basketball African League’s Cape Town Tigers in February 2023 and does not seem to be on his way to the NBA, as things stand.

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is one of multiple Sierra Canyon graduates who have already made their way to the NBA. Part of the 2020 NBA draft, in which he was picked 52nd overall by the Sacramento Kings, Martin Jr. currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

This was after spending three seasons with the Houston Rockets, as he was traded back in July to the LA Clippers. The son of 2004 NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, Martin Jr. joined the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden trade. He has now appeared five times for the 76ers, averaging 2.6 minutes per appearance.

Duane Washington Jr.

Another Sierra Canyon graduate who has already turned professional, Duane is the son of former New Jersey Nets star Duane Washington. Washington Jr. initially played for the Grand Rapids Christian High School.

However, he transferred to Sierra Canyon before his senior year and went on to play for Ohio State, before becoming a part of the 2020 NBA draft. After going undrafted, he was signed on a 2-way contract by the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

He then signed another 2-way contract with the Phoenix Suns in August 2022, before signing with the New York Knicks. He currently plays for their G League affiliate Westchester Kicks.