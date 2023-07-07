“Game Changed Because of Michael Jordan!”: Months After Sending $40 to Recruit LeBron James, $450M Worth Kevin Hart Declared His NBA GOAT

Kevin Hart, like many other celebrities, is a huge enthusiast of the NBA. The American comedian supports the Philadelphia 76ers and has been seen sitting courtside for numerous games. Having followed the league for a long time now, Hart has developed a close bond with some of the biggest stars. LeBron James is one of his good friends from the current lot of players. Despite sharing a special relationship with Bron, the actor once picked Michael Jordan during the GOAT debate.

Even though Kevin Hart loves Michael Jordan, he understands that LeBron James is the greatest player of this generation. Now, being a 76ers fan hasn’t been an easy task. The franchise has not won a title since the 1982-1983 season. In fact, over the past few years, Joel Embiid and co. have even failed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Trying his best to help the franchise, Hart, who is worth $450 million, once sent James $40 as a recruitment strategy.

Kevin Hart made his selection for the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

Back in May of 2018, Kevin Hart made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up”. At one point in the must-see conversation, the celebrity was put in the spot to reveal his pick for the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate.

The Philadelphia native spoke about the greatness of both superstars in their respective eras. After a pretty diplomatic start to the topic, Hart went on to select the Chicago Bulls legend. Explaining how His Airness changed the game, Kevin revealed that his answer would always be Michael Jordan.

“I don’t think you can ever compare the two because Mike is Mike and Mike is Mike for a reason. The game changed because of Mike and a lot of players have this swag and the movement that they have today because of Mike… Jordan will forever win those arguments and those battles in my eyes.”

Born in 1979, Hart was old enough to witness Michael Jordan’s dominance. It could be that Hart is slightly biased toward his childhood role model.

Hart once trolled Jordan

Unfortunately, being funny didn’t always favor Hart. On one occasion, after mocking Michael Jordan’s mustache, Hart wasn’t greeted warmly. Even after MJ didn’t appreciate the joke, Hart revealed that the Hall-Of-Famer would always be his favorite.

“I see him; I’m like, ‘What up Mike? Hey,’” Hart explained. “And he shook my hand, and he squeezed it real hard, and he was like, ‘You have a good day.’ I ain’t seen him since. He’s still my favorite player, though. He’s still my favorite player.”

Kevin Hart is one of the funniest comedians in the industry. Hopefully, he does manage to get the Bulls legend to crack up one day.