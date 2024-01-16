“Getting Money with the Same Girl You Were Broke With”: LeBron James Relates Kendrick Lamar’s Relationship to His Bond With Wife Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James have long been the NBA’s first couple and one of the most widely idolized celebrity couples out there. The two met each other when they were still in high school and are now happily married with three kids. While many other NBA couples have had to deal with failed relationships, Savannah remained a strong supporting pillar for LeBron throughout the entirety of his career. The King recently celebrated his love for Savannah by highlighting the love between another popular couple.

Advertisement

LeBron James has never shied away from publicly showing affection to his wife on social media. In his latest story update, the 4x NBA champion quoted rapper Kendrick Lamar to show his love and dedication to his wife. The quote was uploaded by the Instagram page blackgains, along with a before-after picture of Lamar and his fiancee Whitney Alford, “The best feeling is getting money with the same girl you were broke with.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1747263601147269604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Indeed, this statement is applicable for LeBron as well. He had Savannah beside him when he started his career from scratch. Now the couple sits atop a billion-dollar empire.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1VQm_du_8U/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Both LeBron James and Savannah consider each other their soulmates, with their love growing stronger each year. James and Savannah have come a long way since being high school lovers. They are now proud parents to their three children, sons Bronny and Bryce, and their daughter, Zhuri. LeBron never fails to talk about his family to the press or on social media, always proving to be a doting father to his children and a loyal husband to Savannah.

LeBron and Savannah have come a long way since being high school lovers

From being high school lovers to raising a happy household together, LeBron James and Savannah have come a long way. James met Savannah while he was still in high school in 2002. The couple started dating right before James was drafted into the NBA in 2003. Since his early Cleveland days, LBJ maintained his utmost loyalty to Savannah.

Advertisement

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, fans witnessed the best from the James household as LeBron and Savannah spent quality time at home with their kids and shared videos on their Instagram pages of spending the quarantine together.

All of these definitely make the case for LeBron and Savannah being the ultimate power couple in the NBA. Though Steph and Ayesha Curry also have a close enough fan following as a couple, LeBron and Savannah’s love story has been the highlight of the NBA for over 20 years now.