Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Report: Will Bucks Star Suit Up vs the Warriors Amidst Achilles Trouble?

On Wednesday, the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks will travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. After a 3-7 start to life under new head coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have won six straight games and have reclaimed the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who mounted a 22-point comeback to snap the Boston Celtics’ 11-game winning streak, are only 0.5 games behind.

The Bucks, who now own the longest active win streak, need a win against the Warriors to hold on to second spot in the standings. However, they could have to do it without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is nursing an Achilles injury. He missed the Bucks’ surprise win over the Los Angeles Clippers and has been listed as “questionable” (left Achilles, Tendinitis) for the game against the Warriors, according to the Bucks’ latest injury report.

Antetokounmpo tested his Achilles during the Bucks’ pre-game warm-ups against the Clippers. The two-time MVP was ruled out of the game but that did not stop him from doing some drills to assess his injury. Antetokounmpo will be itching to return to the court, but the Bucks will take no risks with their franchise cornerstone. A severe Achilles injury can cost a player a year of his career. The Bucks will ensure he stays sidelined until the doctors give him the go-ahead to return. Antetokounmpo will likely sit out of the game against the Warriors.

Bucks’ record without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA’s 65-game cutoff to earn All-NBA nods and the MVP award has done wonders for player participation. Giannis Antetokounmpo had played at least 65 games only once in the last four seasons. However, he has missed only three games this season and is on track to play over 70 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Bucks have coped well in Antetokounmpo’s limited absence. They are 2-1, with wins over the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 40-point beatdown at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his absence against the Clippers, Damian Lillard reminded the world why he was the most sought-after player in the 2023 offseason. The veteran guard scored 41 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished four assists in an impressive win for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo’s absence has come at a bad time for the Bucks. They’ve finally found their footing after a woeful start under head coach Doc Rivers and would like to continue their impressive winning streak since the All-Star break. However, the onus will again be on Lillard to carry the Bucks past the Warriors and extend Milwaukee’s winning streak to seven.