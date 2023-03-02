“Giannis Antetokounmpo Turned Into Prime Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter Lauds the Bucks for Recording a Season-High 26 3-Pointers

Mar 1, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) high fives guard AJ Green (20) during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No team in the NBA is as in-form as the Milwaukee Bucks. Entering tonight’s clash with a 15-game win streak, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. managed to rout the Orlando Magic to clinch a 16th straight win, their longest winning run since the 2019-2020 season.

Mike Budenholzer’s boys absolutely dominated the first of the 2-game homestand. The contest witnessed merely 2 lead changes & 2 ties, and witnessed the 2021 champs lead by as much as 26 points.

After 48 minutes of incredible basketball, the Wisconsin-based franchise grabbed a huge 139-117 win.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. record a new season-high in 3-pointers

The Bucks had their best 3-point shooting of the 2022-2023 season. Surpassing their previous season-high of 23 3-pointers, Milwaukee ended the night with 26 3-pointers on 56 attempts.

The Greek Freak was yet again the player of the night. Contributing with 3 3-pointers of his own, the 2-time MVP played 27 minutes and finished the contest with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on an extremely efficient 71.4/75/80 shooting split.

As soon as the game concluded, the stats went viral on social media and NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The Greek Freak’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Thanks to their 16-game win streak, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to surpass the Boston Celtics to hold the best record in the league.

During this winning straight, the 7-time All-Star suited up for 15 games and recorded 31.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

For the season, one of the frontrunners to life the Michael Jordan Trophy, Giannis managed to average 31.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

