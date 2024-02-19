“Good Luck in the Play In”: Charles Barkley Goes at Draymond Green and the Warriors’ Dismal 10th Place in the West

During the TNT AltCast of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Charles Barkley and Draymond Green gave fans a lot of memorable moments. Their hilarious exchanges kept the mood light and as the game was ending, Barkley took shots at Green’s Warriors. As the game buzzer sounded, Barkley parted with a farewell message for Draymond Green,

“Good luck in the Play-in.”

Chuck took a jibe at Dray’s Warriors which are out of the top-six contention and fighting for a Play-in tournament spot. Amidst the burst of laughter, a jovial Green then replied, “You’re not acting like that!” Further. the Warriors forward prepared a strong comeback and took shots at Barkley’s lack of rings in the NBA. The 4x Champion clapped back with “Here Chuck. Take my ring.”

Green truly took a page out of O’Neal’s book and had to resort to him having zero NBA titles. At this point, Barkley isn’t fazed by such a jibe because 4x champion Shaq has used it on him for more than a decade at this point. In one instance, when Shaq was explaining why he chose a particular jersey number during different stops in his basketball career, Barkley joked that he chose 33 for the Cavaliers because “that’s how many points he had in two months.” To which O’Neal replied, “When I had four rings and you had none.”



As for Green, the Warriors’ 27-26 record is a huge concern. While they are 2.5 games ahead of the Utah Jazz and have a firm grip on the 10th place, the latter can still turn it around. At any rate, while Green’s Warriors may be struggling a bit, he had his fair share of fun as a commentator for the All-Star Game. Things are surely looking up lately for the Bay Area as in their last 10 games, they have won eight. Apart from Stephen Curry and Green, who are PPG and RPG leaders of the team, respectively,

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley roasted each other all night

Barkley’s ability to grill others is well-known and Green was on the receiving end multiple times. During one of the interactions, the Inside the NBA analyst asked Green, “You know who was asking about you the other day?’

Upon asking, the former 76ers forward hilariously replied, “Nobody”.

In another instance, Draymond Green opined that the All-Star-Game should never be in Indiana since it’s “too cold” here. To which Barkley alluded to the Warriors’ home city San Francisco and took a shot at their crime rate and homelessness. Charles Barkley clapped, “If you had a chance to play in cold or be around a bunch of homeless cro*ks in San Francisco?” adding, “You can’t walk around San Francisco.”

Amidst a rather underwhelming All-Star Game experience, the interactions between these two personalities made for an intriguing viewing. TNT’s plan to bring two unfiltered personalities made waves among fans. However, arguably, it was Barkley whose roasting skills stood on top.