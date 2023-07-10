“Got Tipped Off”: Brian Windhorst Reveals ‘Arrogant’ Mistake Before LeBron James’ $109,837,500 ’Decision, Leading to 'Major' Mentality Switch

Brian Windhorst is a prominent NBA reporter. Interestingly, not many people know that he and LeBron James attended the same high school. When LeBron began gaining attention for his basketball skills in high school, Windhorst personally covered his career. Despite his respected position, Windhorst admitted in a 2023 interview with JJ Reddick that his arrogance clouded judgment during LeBron’s $109,837,500 “The Decision.”

It has been 13 years since LeBron made his televised announcement. He decided to join the Miami Heat, forming the famous “Heatles” alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. While Windhorst has made other mistakes, his mishap during “The Decision” continues to haunt him.

Not reporting LeBron James’ move to Maimi still haunts Brian Windhorst

Windhorst was on the latest episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, where he revealed his biggest regret. He said that he was tipped off about The King going to the Heat rather than staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is what he said on the show:

“I got tipped off that LeBron was gonna go to Miami and I rejected it. Because I said, ‘No, no, they can’t make the cap space [work], and those guys aren’t taking less.’ I pushed it right out. I could have really followed up on it 10 days out. But I didn’t respect that yes, they could make the cap space [work] and yes, those guys would consider taking less.”

Windy admitted that he made an assumption, and it was an arrogant thing to do on his part. He also said that he can’t stop making assumptions because it’s human nature. However, he said that now, whenever he hears things that sound unbelievable, he doesn’t close his ears and shut his door on them but rather investigates them.

Brian Windhorst made the same mistake about Paul George and Kawhi Leonard union in L.A.

Perhaps, very few would expect Windhorst to make the same kind of mistake again. But he did make the mistake of believing his arrogance again. He was told by one of his people that Kawhi Leonard was trying to get to Los Angeles with Paul George. Windy didn’t believe the news because PG still had three years left on his contract. He said on the podcast;

“I got told by somebody I trust that, ‘Hey, Kawhi is trying to go to LA with Paul George.’ Paul George plays for the [Oklahoma City] Thunder; he’s got three years left on his contract; what are we talking about here? And I dismissed it. Shouldn’t have done it. Shouldn’t have done it.”

Fast forward, two stars joined hands in Los Angeles with the Clippers. However, with the legendary career Windy has had as a reporter, there is no way he is going to make the same mistake again in his career. He is that great.