“Gotta Sell It Better”: Zion Williamson Describes Changing an Aspect of His Game to Adapt to the NBA

Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson was one of the best high-flying prospects in the country before making it into the league. His strength and athleticism were some of the main aspects of his game. But one thing he had to learn after making it into the league was to sell the physical contact he’d constantly endure during the game. Here is what the Duke product had to say in a post-game press conference.

Advertisement

Fresh off a win against the Houston Rockets, Zion Williamson displayed a new aspect of his game that fans had not seen. The two-time All-Star was dishing the ball like a guard, looking for his teammates throughout the game. This aspect only added to the brilliance of his overall performance.

While talking to the media recently, Zion Williamson touched upon how he had to sell the physical contact he’d get from opposing players to get a foul call from the officials during the game.

Advertisement

Williamson mentioned selling contact just to get a foul call was something that was not a part of his game and he had to learn this after making it into the league. Especially, given how much Zion drives to the rim and constantly gets hacked but does not get enough foul calls.

“I wasn’t taught to play the game like that. With the league we’re in, if I want to get a call sometimes I have to sell it in order for the ref to see it… I just gotta sell it better.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1761249134831350260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zion Williamson’s comments regarding not baiting for foul calls was something Stephen Curry recently talked about as well after their win over the Lakers.

Advertisement

“I’ve never been a foul baiter or worried about selling calls. And I’ve never really obsessed over it.”

Judging by Zion Williamson’s playstyle, it is not uncommon for him to get hacked while attempting to drive to the rim. Being a high-flying forward, opponents are naturally physical with the Pelicans star to avoid being put on the poster.

Going by numbers, Williamson is averaging 6.8 free throws per game, the lowest in his career. So, for him to get a fair amount of calls, selling the physical contact is something he has to learn in order to grow in the league.

Zion Williamson on getting foul calls

Zion Williamson is a 6’6 forward, weighing in at 284 lbs. His game is centered around beating his opponent at the dribble and driving to the rim while putting all his brawn to good use. But based on the amount of foul calls he gets as opposed to the other stars in the league, there does seem to be a huge disparity.

This was an issue that New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green had addressed a month ago as well. Williamson has been averaging 6.8 free throws per game, which is the highest of all the Pelicans players.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PelsFilmRoom/status/1761238043501965680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, it is the lowest he has averaged in his career so far. So, for Zion to sell the physicality he faces to get more calls is just something he had to do in the league. Let’s see if his plan does work out and his free throw averages do take a bump by the end of the year.