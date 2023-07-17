Having Become First Active NBA Player to Win ACC, Stephen Curry Fills Trophy With $79.99 Bourbon Whiskey

Stephen Curry hits atee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.© Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen Curry recently became the first active NBA player to win the American Century Championship which takes place annually in Nevada. Hours after the tournament, the 2-time MVP posted a photo of himself on Instagram drinking whisky straight from the winner’s cup. The Warriors superstar recently launched the Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which is available for $79.99 per bottle. The 35-year-old was one of the many NBA personalities who took part in the 2023 ACC Gold tournament. This includes the likes of Charles Barkley, Ray Allen, and Vince Carter.

One of the best players to ever grace the league, Curry had a disappointing NBA season. The Warriors lost the Western Conference Semifinals against the LA Lakers. However, Curry has redeemed himself recently on the golf course. Alongside Klay Thompson, he won Capital One’s The Match in which he was against NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The event was hosted by Charles Barkley and Curry’s fellow Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry is seen drinking his own bourbon whisky from ACC winner’s cup

Stephen Curry proved his golf credentials during the tournament. He produced a flawless performance throughout which included a hole-in-one in the second round. He finished with a final score of 75, beating out Mardy Fish’s score of 73.

Apart from being obviously talented at basketball, Curry is also a top golfer. He rushed to greet his wife after draining the final shot and was seen drinking from the winner’s cup hours later.

What’s more, Curry used the opportunity to promote his own liquor brand and posted two pictures. The first one included a half-empty bottle of The Gentleman’s Cut, with Curry drinking straight out of the trophy in the second picture. Curry only recently launched his Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and has been spotted drinking the whisky multiple times.

Curry has enough talent to eventually become a golf pro

There is a special relationship between the NBA and golf, with a horde of superstars known to be avid golfers as well. Michael Jordan’s friendship with Tiger Woods arguably started the trend, although their relationship was not limited to golf only. Regardless, over the years, a range of NBA stars have been seen playing golf.

The likes of Charles Barkley, Vince Carter, and Ray Allen all participated in the tournament along with Curry. While MJ played the sport recreationally, Curry has already proven his talent and might as well end up turning pro.

The Warriors’ ace produced a rare hole-in-one en route to his victory. He showed the same kind of accuracy that NBA fans are familiar with on the court. Once he eventually hangs up his boots in the NBA, a successful golf career might just prove to be a possibility.