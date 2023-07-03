Having Ensured $2,450,000 Check, ‘Bored’ Dennis Rodman’s Life Changed After 6ft Hispanic Stranger’s Hair Advice

Dennis Rodman will always be remembered as arguably the greatest rebounder in NBA history. The notorious NBA rebounder made his living by doing what he was best at. However, if anything else paints the legacy of the NBA legend, it is his off-court lifestyle. He was a known party animal, and he partied like there was no tomorrow. He entered into a nine-day marriage with Carmen Electra and departed from the Bulls in mid-season to engage in partying in Las Vegas. There was no limit when it came to Rodman. Rodman started to change his hairstyle after joining the San Antonio Spurs. However, the story behind how Rodman changed his hairstyle while he was also making $2,450,000 with his NBA salary is legendary. In an interview, Dennis revealed how a tall Hispanic gay man out of nowhere changed his hair color.

Advertisement

The five-time NBA champion was not just known for his monstrous performances on the court. He was also one of the most rebellious icons of the 1990s NBA. From demolition man to Bulls’ logo haircut to a hairstyle dedicated to the return of Scottie Pippen, Rodman became one of the most iconic entertainers in the NBA world. It was not just the winning that made the Bulls entertaining, but his presence itself pulled fans into the arena.

Dennis Rodman’s famous Demolition Man haircut has a strange story with a stranger

Rodman said that his stint with Isiah Thomas in Detroit made him the man he later became. However, after arriving in San Antonio in a $2,450,000 deal, Rodamn admitted that he was just bored. He recalled that during that time he was visiting a mall with his then-girlfriend when he stumbled upon a gay Hispanic man. According to Dennis, the tall guy had long black hair with silver streaks and came to him saying that he wanted to change his hair.

Advertisement

“He came to me and said, ‘Hi Dennis, you know, I thought I’d change your hair color,’ I said, you do?”

Dennis said that he had not even thought about changing his hair, but he agreed to go to the stranger’s shop. The Bulls star slept for two hours in the salon, and when he woke up, he had blond hair. The stranger then took him to watch Demolition Man, and Wesley Snipes’ famous character, Simon Phoenix, had the same hairstyle. That’s how fans started to call Dennis Rodman “Demolition Man”.

Rodman’s most iconic hairstyles

Over the years, during his stint in the NBA, Rodman flaunted many hairstyles, some of which became iconic and still remain immortal. Among the many hairstyles that he had, one of the most iconic was the Demolition Man haircut. He also styled his the team’s logo on top of his head, which was an ultimate testament to his dedication to the Bulls. Rodman also flaunted his Green Machine haircut. It is still unknown how Dennis had this iconic fluorescent iconic hair color. Dennis himself symbolized the colorful man that Rainbow Road was, and he dedicated his Scottie Pippen return haircut to the return of his beloved teammate after a foot injury.

Perhaps NBA might come across another rebounder who could fuel his team with energy. However, finding another Dennis Rodman, who lived on his own terms, respected his teammate but feared none is just impossible. There is only one Dennis Rodman, the Demolition Man.