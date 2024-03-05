“He Embraced the Team and His Teammates”: Kobe Bryant’s Attempts to Grow Close to His Teammates in 2009 Significantly Improved His Leadership Skills

Kobe Bryant‘s greatest attribute as an NBA player was the competitive fire that burned inside him. Undoubtedly the hardest worker on the team, Kobe set impossible standards on the court and his teammates could barely keep up. This led to him fostering a difficult relationship with them which would eventually manifest itself on the basketball court. However, during the 2008-09 season, Bryant changed his approach to leadership.

In the book – “Eleven Rings: A Soul of Success“, then Lakers head coach Phil Jackson talks about the change in Kobe’s behavior and how it helped the team go on a championship run. Having Michael Jordan as his mentor, Bryant had learned to lead by example rather than through active communication.

Both legends, as great as they were on the court, weren’t the best at communicating with their teammates. They preferred to showcase great work ethic and on-court brilliance, and hoped that their teammates would follow suit. To add insult to injury, they were very critical if they failed to meet the set expectations. Here is an excerpt from the book talking about this leadership style previously displayed by Kobe:

“In the past Kobe had led mostly by example. He’d worked harder than anyone else, rarely missed a game, and expected his teammates to play at his level. But he hadn’t been the sort of leader who could communicate effectively and get everyone on the same page. If he talked to his teammates, it was usually, ‘Give me the damn ball. I don’t care if I’m being double-teamed.’ That approach usually backfired.”

Phil Jackson used Luke Walton’s account to showcase how Bryant’s leadership changed course during the 2008-09 season, eventually leading to back-to-back championships for the Los Angeles Lakers team. Walton found it difficult to thrive on the court with Kobe demanding the ball while the coach asked him to run a different play. This hurt his performance as he was left standing with the ball with people yelling around him.

However, Bryant eventually came around and started to build a new relationship with the team. Here is a quote from the book describing the incident:

“But then Kobe started to shift. He embraced the team and his teammates, calling them up when we were on the road and inviting them out to dinner. It was as if the other players were now his partners, not his personal spear-carriers. Luke [Walton] noticed the change. Suddenly, Kobe was reaching out to him in a much more positive way than before. If Luke was bummed about missing three straight shots, Kobe would say, ‘C’mon, man, don’t worry about that sh*t. I miss three straight shots every f*cking game. Just keep shooting. The next one’s going to go in.'”

As mentioned in the above paragraph, Bryant started to interact more with his teammates and got involved in their off-court lives. Instead of being critical, the Mamba started to motivate the team. Walton was pleasantly surprised when Kobe told him to keep shooting even after missing three straight shots. The previous Kobe would have given him a death stare instead. This new-found attitude allowed the players to be more comfortable on the court. The success in the following season could be attributed to this change in behavior from their leader.

Kobe Bryant considered the 2008-09 team the most fun

In an interview in 2016, Kobe deemed the 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers squad as the best among his championship rosters. Considering what we have learned from the above excerpts, it should come as no surprise. The Black Mamba’s change in attitude allowed him to have fun during the season, and it eventually resulted in success. Unlike the previous seasons, where he would get too hung up on criticizing his teammates’ performances leading to a negative atmosphere in the dressing room.

The Los Angeles Lakers team in 2008-09 would repeat in 2009-10 for Bryant’s fifth championship. The NBA legend would describe it as his most satisfying title run. Not only did the fifth title come as revenge for the 2008 finals loss, but it edged him ahead of his former teammate – Shaquille O’Neal, in total title wins. Knowing how much Bryant values competition, it was bound to feel great.