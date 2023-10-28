“Slow Is Quick”: 7’4 Victor Wembanyama Gets Sage Wisdom On His Offense From Spurs Legend, George ‘Iceman’ Gervin

Victor Wembanyama has had an incredible start to his NBA career. The San Antonio Spurs played against their Texas rivals in their 2nd game of the season, where Wembanyama’s contribution was remarkable yet again. Despite struggling to knock down shots from beyond the three-point arc, the French prodigy has managed to put up an average of 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in his first 2 games.

Advertisement

As the season commences, the San Antonio Spurs youngster continues to receive advice from numerous enthusiasts and pundits. While there are some analysts like Skip Bayless who have been dishing out destructive criticism, the likes of George Gervin genuinely mean well for Wemby.

On a recent episode of Sirius XM NBA Radio, Spurs’ all-time great had some advice for Wemby. As per the Iceman, Wemby can use his 7’4 stature to an advantage and control the pace of the game. Further, once he has taken his sweet time in getting to his spot, there is nobody who can contest his attempt.

Advertisement

“He know how to play. So, knowing how to play is an advantage than just playing. He thinking and playing at the same time. I know he already have that ability, so what would I tell him? I would tell him slow is quick.

You’re 7’ 5”, you can just take your time get into your spot and take advantage of whoever is guarding you. Once the ball up in the air, ain’t nobody is up there with you, so how are guys going to try defense you? They gonna try to put their body on you and they gonna try to get the ball down low. So if you understand that as an early pro, you’ll get better as the year goes by because you understand how guys gotta play you,” Gervin said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1717956827940352327?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So far in the Spurs’ first two games, Wemby rushed into taking shots. Hence, Gervin’s advice will come in handy to the 19-year-old.

Victor Wembanyama spent time with franchise legends after getting drafted

Wembanyama had a long and tiring summer this year. However, after finishing all the post-draft formalities, Wemby met up with some of the Spurs greats- Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliot for dinner. It is expected that he must have received some great advice from the legends themselves, which played a key role in kickstarting his season on a great note.

Advertisement

The European phenom had an impressive debut despite, Gregg Popovich’s boys losing the contest, Wemby’s stat line – 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists – was eerily similar to Tim Duncan’s debut game back in 1997.

The teenager was much more composed in their second straight home outing. Helping his team clinch an overtime win, the 7ft 4” youngster recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1718103890539757639?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It might be too early to make any claim, but, the Spurs are looking more well-balanced than ever. If they continue to put up such performances, there is a great chance that SAS could find themselves in the postseason.