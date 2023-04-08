Shaquille O’Neal Wants Ben Simmons To ‘Find His Roots,’ Shares Kevin Garnett’s Message

The 2022-23 NBA season is about to come to an end. With most teams just having one game left, Sunday will be the last day of the regular season action. Shaquille O’Neal and the guys on TNT recently discussed their playoff picks and their ‘dark horses‘ in the West.

While the West is still a mess, with the 5th to 8th seed still open for the taking, the East is sorted. The seedings are final, and now we just have to wait for the Play-In tournament to get the final Playoffs matchups. The Brooklyn Nets, despite losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both, clinched a playoff berth as the 6th seed.

They did it while Ben Simmons was ruled out for the season with back soreness. Shaquille O’Neal loves picking on Ben Simmons, but this time, he might have echoed an advice for the Nets’ star through his IG stories.

Shaquille O’Neal shares what Kevin Garnett said for Ben Simmons

Recently, Kevin Garnett talked about Ben Simmons on his podcast KG Certified. The NBA legend tried sending a message for Ben Simmons, asking him to go find his roots again.

“I want you go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game… There’s Melo, Cousins at home, Dwight. There’s n— at home that could be in the league. If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CTRL the Narrative (@ctrlnarrative)

Shaquille O’Neal saw this reel on his Instagram and shared it on his story.

Shaq with yet another dig at Ben Simmons, this time through KG though 🤦 pic.twitter.com/b1KdELePRY — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) April 8, 2023

Maybe Big Diesel is tired of bullying Simmons and realised it wasn’t working. From his words, he wants to see the Australian star to live up to his potential, and maybe this is his way of motivating him.

Shaq has bullied Ben Simmons a lot

We all know what happened with Shaq and Ben Simmons when he refused to play for the Sixers. After that, since he joined the Nets, Simmons was looking like a shell of himself, and that wasn’t something Shaquille O’Neal was okay with.

He mocked Simmons’ point-foul ratio, his points in the 2022-23 season, his being out because of a back issue, his lack of a jump shot, and so much more. In fact, Shaq even mocked the number of bathrooms the Aussie star has.

However, with his latest post, maybe it seems like Shaq has simmered down. Or maybe, O’Neal didn’t realise KG was giving advice and not mocking Simmons?