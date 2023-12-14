“Hit Something on the Bench”: Warriors Insider Reveals Klay Thompson’s Reaction to Steve Kerr Benching Him in Crunch Time

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 15: Golden State Warriors Guard Klay Thompson (11) looks on from the bench during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Chicago Bulls on January 15, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 15 Warriors at Bulls Icon23011560

Warriors Insider Anthony Slater revealed Klay Thompson’s reactions after he was benched in the fourth quarter despite being healthy. Coach Steve Kerr preferred a young unit over Thompson, who hit just two out of ten shots in the three-point loss against the Phoenix Suns. According to Slater, Kerr proved that he is open to benching Klay during the fourth quarter.

As per the insider, after getting benched, Thompson was furious and his gestures indicated frustration. The reporter disclosed that Stephen Curry pulled away Thompson to avoid an escalation.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game’s ‘The Morning Roast show’, Slater pointed out that this was the first time that a healthy Klay Thompson had been benched late in the fourth quarter of a close game. He opined that since this was the first time that the sharpshooting guard was benched in a crunch game, he didn’t know how to handle it.

While the broadcast didn’t focus on Thompson’s reactions, Slater described Thompson’s gestures,

“He was kinda stammering around the bench. Steph at one point had to kinda pull him away. He was yelling towards the bench. It didn’t seem like it was anybody in particular he was yelling at. I am sure the coaching staff was making the decision, but he was making his opinions felt. Then he walked over and hit something on the bench, it looked like a cup rack,” revealed Slater.

This further fuels the speculations of the top-notch shooter parting ways with the Dubs. He is averaging 15.4 points per game and is shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point line. Those shooting percentages are among the worst of his career, however, there are a ton of games left in the season so they may improve.

Thompson did not seem his best this season till now, that too when he has already rejected an offer from the franchise. With the young squad of the roster, including Jonathan Kuminga, leading the offense, there are doubts regarding the future of the Splash Brothers in the Dubs Nation.

Will Klay Thompson leave the Warriors?

In the offseason, the Warriors were fielding a 2-year, $48 million deal to Klay Thompson. However, as per Charania, “now there is no deal,” because the guard rejected the first one. Additionally, in the game against the Suns, the likes of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney were benched in the fourth and crucial quarter.

During last season, Klay Thompson was the only shooter to nail three hundred triples. He averaged 21.2 points per game in the Regular Season, making 41.2% of his three-point attempts. But his woes began in the playoffs when he registered a 38.8% from the field.

Despite that the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year extension considering his body of work. But now they must be worried about his current shooting troubles. Will they try to maximize their returns by trading him at some point during the season? His future with the team is in murky waters for now. Is this the end of the Curry-Thompson era?